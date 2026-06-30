Do Warhammer 40k's new Space Marine Outriders mean the Primaris do-over is complete?

On Monday, Games Workshop revealed a brand new multipart kit for the Space Marine Outrider squad, which will either replace or compliment the existing monopose easy-to-build kit that's been on sale since 2020. It's a perfectly competent kit, but hardly breath-taking, particularly after the jam-packed Warhammer preview on Friday. So I'm going to reach like I'm trying to get the cookie jar down from the top shelf, and draw the most extreme possible conclusions about what this innocuous new reveal means for the future of Warhammer 40k.

Let's start small. Perhaps the fact that GW has revealed a new version of an existing Primaris Space Marine kit means we're finally reaching the end of Space Marine codex bloat. GW has been introducing brand new Primaris units since it launched eighth edition 40k in 2017 - but now it's rereleasing old Primaris kits, and the Outriders aren't the only example.

The 11th edition Armageddon launch box contained Primarisified-versions of the Vanguard Veterans and Jump Chaplain; new versions of the Primaris Intercessors, Librarian, and Captain; a version of the existing Primaris Eradicators armed with heavy bolters instead of melta weapons; and a new Land Speeder that is also a remake of the original Land Speeder.

Compared to the ninth edition box set - in which the monopose Outriders debuted alongside the completely new Eradicators, Bladeguard Veterans, Judiciar, and Bladeguard Ancient - every model in Armageddon is a remake of one kind or another. The only infantry models that haven't crossed the Rubicon Primaris yet are the oddball Centurions - after that, there's just the question of those classic vehicle kits.

With the Primaris project (almost) complete, is GW doomed to just re-releasing existing units? Here's wild theory number two - the next initiative to give us more Space Marine kits has already started.

The '500 Worlds - Titus' expansion added Captain Titus, his Wardens of Ultramar, and the elite Victrix Honor Guard to the Ultramarines, joining a fairly substantial line-up of existing special characters. GW may be gradually building up each of the Space Marine chapters towards the level of support that the Space Wolves, Dark Angels, and Blood Angels enjoy, with the goal to eventually bud them out into their own codex supplements.

Now lets get really Pepe Silvia and tie that theory to the choice to refresh the Outriders. Why go to the trouble of making multipart Space Marine bikers fairly adequate monopose ones exist - unless GW is planning something big with the bike-loving White Scars? That's right - on the basis of nothing more than a new Outrider kit preview, we can make the wild claim that the next loyalist Primarch to return to Warhammer 40k will be Jaghatai Khan, roaring out of the webway on a jetbike tricked out with Drukhari trophies.

Which of these theories appeals to you the most? And as a separate question, do you think any of them are in the least bit likely? I'd love to hear your educated wishes for the future of the game in the Wargamer Discord community!