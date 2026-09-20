Arm drop pods - Space Marine reinforcements are coming to 40k in a new round of pre-orders

Despite the bulky power armour, Space Marines are no strangers to getting around quickly. From bikes to jump packs, the latest round of Astartes reinforcements boasts plenty of speed. Now available for pre-order, super soldier fans will soon be able to get their hands on a range of new sculpts, as well as offerings from the new Armageddon core box which were previously unavailable separately. The new codex has also gone up for pre-order, along with the usual slew of accessories and optional extras.

Five new sets lead the pre-order charge (in addition to the new codex). Riding ahead is the new Captain On Bike, an ideal leader for any Space Marine army that prizes speed and aggression. The 40k faction is also getting access to a new Outrider Squad kit. This includes three armored bikers, fulfilling a fast-attack niche. Similarly, pre-orders are up for the new Vanguard Veteran Squad with Jump Packs. This kit contains five elite Space Marines, capable of turning enemy forces into paste in melee.



We're also seeing the arrival of the new Intercessor Squad. This 10-person squad is the backbone of almost any Astartes force. Their bolt rifles hit hard and offer a versatile (if slightly dull) option for aspiring commanders. Lastly, we have a kit for Kaius Konorius, a master duellist from the Ultramarines and old war buddy of Chapter Master Marneus Calgar.

Three kits previously limited to the Armageddon core set are now available as standalone products. The Land Speeder and Eradicator Squad with Heavy Bolters are now up for pre-order if you're looking for some extra firepower. Those looking to get their hands on an Ancient or a Chaplain with a Jump Pack can find both in the Champions of Armageddon box, along with three Eradicators.

Lastly, the new Codex: Space Marines is also available in regular, collector's and limited editions. These come alongside some new Astartes dice and a Command Pack for those looking to spruce up their wargaming setup.

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