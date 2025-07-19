After 38 years, Warhammer 40k FINALLY sells a wearable Space Marine helmet

It's not Warhammer 40,000 without a distinctly brutal sense of fashion. The Big Summer Warhammer Preview featured plenty of reveals across every line. The biggest (quite literally) was the unveiling of Games Workshop's very first wearable Space Marine helmet. Even better, the design is based on Lieutenant Titus' helmet from Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

Interestingly, the first-ever Space Marine helmet uses a distinctly modern design. The helm crowns the Mark X Tacticus Armor, the brawn-and-bolter uniform of the Primaris Space Marines. In the lore, the helm features all the sophisticated features from Mark IV and Mark VIII, plus some fancy new tech, which likely peeved the Adeptus Mechanicus to no end.

The real-life helmet doesn't come with those dangerous Warhammer 40k abilities, likely for the safety of the user. Instead, it features intricate sculptwork and paint, courtesy of longtime GW toy manufacturer, JoyToy. For those who haven't delved into the articulated toy space, JoyToy offers some of the absolute best Warhammer 40k action figures on the market right now.

Sitting at 1/18 scale, these toys somehow pack detail that would make even the most hawk-eyed collector blush. That skill translates incredibly well to 1:1 scale, and was likely even easier. After all, it's a lot more space to work with. The helm is also decked out to look (and feel) as cool as possible.

An adjustable headband means anybody (presumably even Titus himself) can wear it comfortably. Insert some AAA batteries, and you'll get some light-up action. Nothing says conversation piece like a glowing Adeptus Astartes head.

If you want to go full Trazyn the Infinite with your lavish display, the helmet comes bundled with a decorated stand. With an Ultramarines chapter badge and authentic purity seal, visitors will not doubt that the Emperor himself blesses your helm.

You can preorder Lieutenant Titus' Mk X Helmet for $169.99 on the official Warhammer merch site. The official site also comes with a free Ultramarines t-shirt, making it the best spot to grab one.

