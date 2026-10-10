They're actually letting Space Marines be sneaky in the upcoming 40k RTS

To the uninitiated, Space Marines can often seem monolithic and samey - a superpowered gruel smothered in Leadbelcher paint. However, take even a moment to look into their lore, and you'll find a kaleidoscope of colour - something that upcoming 40k RTS video game Dawn of War 4 seems to understand, if its most recent preview trailer is any indication. Due to release on December 3, Dawn of War 4 intends to bring four factions to your computer screen: Orks, Necrons, Adeptus Mechanicus and, as exhibited in the gorgeous new faction trailer, the Space Marines themselves.

Dropped on the official 40k YouTube channel, the Space Marines Faction trailer places the Dark Angels and the Blood Ravens front and center. The trailer assures us that both chapters will be able to play to their strengths, with the Blood Ravens being scouty and sneaky while the Dark Angels trample their foes with overwhelming, direct force. Their leaders reflect this, with the Blood Ravens being led by either a master scout or a chief librarian (read: powerful space wizard) while the Dark Angels follow either a Captain clad in Terminator Armor or a Chaplain on a bike.

The trailer then gives us an overview of the different units available to the 40k faction. As well as the typical mainstay of Intercessors, Assault Intercessors and Infiltrators, we're also getting Outriders - noteworthy since bikers have been absent in every previous Dawn of War title. It's gratifying to see the heavier Primaris-era options finally get represented in the series. The Bladeguard Veterans look gorgeous, especially with their glowing Storm Shields and big, sweepy combat animations.

Drop pods offer an opportunity for the rapid deployment of reserves alongside other orbital elements, including strikes and the ability to flat-out call down buildings from space. This is gratifying news if you, like me, miss the large-scale base building of the first Dawn of War game.

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