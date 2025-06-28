The Space Wolves of Warhammer 40k are ready for preorder, here are the prices

The Space Wolves howl into battle for this Saturday's Warhammer 40k pre-order. Despite the saying, it looks like an old dog can be taught new tricks, because the Space Wolves just got some new updates. Namely, the latest batch of feral warriors features brand-new sculpts, iconic characters, and an updated codex.

As far as Warhammer 40k factions go, few are as good-hearted yet aggressive as the Space Wolves. Among the legendary warriors of the Vlka Fenryka, those worthy of named status are easily noticeable.

Even among these wild men, these named warriors are more ferocious, more grizzled, and certainly far hairier than the average Fenrisian Space Marine. Here's every named Space Wolf in today's batch of pre-orders, alongside their prices.

Logan Grimnar - $70

Njal Stormcaller -$45

Arjac Rockfist - $45

However, even the unnamed thousands of the Space Wolves have their notable members. The most elite of these warriors join the iconic Wolf Guard, esteemed warriors who have proven themselves through great feats of battle.

As such, the ranks are a mix of young warrior prodigies and battle-hardened veterans. It matters not how long one has served, only that one has become a legend. The only ones who are arguably as respected are the Wolf Priests, spiritual leaders of the pack.

Wolf Guard Battle Leader - $42

Wolf Guard Terminators (Set of 5) - $42

Wolf Guard Headtakers (Set of 6) - $65

Wolf Priest - $40

Other Fenrisian factions also make an appearance this week. The hot-blooded Blood Claws are what passes for "young" among the Space Wolves, though many of them have likely outlived the average Guardsman already. In sharp contrast, the Grey Hunters are cold and calculating, tempering their wolfish nature into an efficient hunting machine.

Blood Claws (Set of 10) - $62.50

Grey Hunters (Set of 10 - $62.50

Outside of the Space Wolves, this Saturday's pre-order batch also comes with the new and improved Drop Pods for all your Space Marine delivery needs. There's also an online-exclusive Shrine Statue, which will surely inspire any loyalist of the Imperium.

Drop Pods - $80

Killzone Upgrade: Shrine Statue - $40

If you want to talk shop about these feral new additions to the tabletop, have a sniff around the Wargamer Discord. Alternatively, catch up on what the Warhammer 40k Space Wolves have been up to recently.