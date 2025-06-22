The Space Wolves of Warhammer 40k come howling in this week's batch of preorders

Magnus better watch his remaining eye, because the Space Wolves of Warhammer 40k are getting a long-awaited update in this Sunday's preview. While Ultramarines remain the iconic blue poster boys of Warhammer 40,000, the feral Space Wolves are just as legendary. GW will be adding shiny new Space Wolves miniatures to the tabletop, alongside an updated Codex Supplement on June 28, Saturday.

The announcement from GW confirms Space Wolves are set to receive new datasheets for specialist Fenrisian units in their new codex. There will also be updated background lore and galleries included to flesh out one of the most iconic Warhammer 40k factions. Games Workshop confirmed a collector's edition of the Codex Supplement will also be up for preorder.

As for miniatures, notable Space Wolves characters such as Logan Grimnar, Njal Stormcaller, and Arjac Rockfist are much-needed alpha wolves in any army. Among the faceless ranks, Wolf Priests, Wolf Guard Battle Leaders, Wolf Guard Terminators, Wolf Guard Headtakers, Blood Claws, and Gray Hunters will join the fray. All in all, it's a hairy mess of brutal bruisers to add to your collection.

These wolves do come with a low-key shadow drop: the Drop Pods. Games Workshop has redesigned the Drop Pods, with new iconography for several Loyalist Space Marine chapters, including the Space Wolves. These drop pods also come with extra debris and an easier build style, to ensure your Space Marines violently land in style.

Outside of the wolf pack, a Killzone Upgrade for Saint Celestine's statue will be up for preorder for a limited time. Notably, it is made to order, and Games Workshop will only accept orders from June 28, Saturday, to July 8, Tuesday. That means players will only have 10 days to add this monolithic statue to their display.

