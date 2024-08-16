We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Warhammer 40k fan turns junk plastic into massive Warhound titan

Davy McCracken spent 500 hours and nearly 3lb of plastic sprues to scratch build one of the biggest Warhammer 40,000 warmachines out there.

Warhammer 40k sprue Warhound titan made from grey plastc
Timothy Linward's Avatar

Published:

Warhammer 40k 

This huge scratch-built Warhound titan is the work of Warhammer 40,000 fan Davy McCracken. What started off as a joke idea among friends turned into a five month long “hyperfixation” that used 3lb of plastic sprues to realise the colossal god-machine.

McCracken, who hails from London in the UK, started work on this custom Warhammer titan on March 6 this year. “I’d always loved warhounds but could never justify the cost”, he says – the official models for titans are among the most expensive of all Warhammer 40k kits.

Initially he was only going to make the Warhound’s head “to test the idea out”. He explains: “even if I didn’t finish the model the head itself would still look cool on display”.

Warhammer 40k Warhound Titan made from sprue, a grey plastic model of a large war machine with a houndlike face, hunched posture, chicken-toed feet, and large multi-barelled guns under both shoulders

The custom model is made from sprues, the waste plastic left over from other plastic kits. He used almost 3lb (1.3kg) of sprue to build the model and all its weapon options, and when fully assembeld with guns in place it weighs just shy of 2lb (850g). On top of that, the project used up “14 hobby knife blades, 18 bottles of glue” and “all my sanity”.

This isn’t McKraken’s first sprue project: he’s built a substantial army for the Kroot Warhammer 40k faction entirely from sprue bits. You can find more of his work on Instagram.

Detail of a Warhammer 40k Warhound Titan made from sprue, the canopy of the torso and head open

What began on a whim became “a bit of a hyperfixation”. “When I had a day free I’d sometimes start working on it in the morning and not stop ‘til around 1am”. Though he didn’t keep track of the time spent on the project, McCracken estimates he “put close to 500 hours in”.

“I didn’t really have a plan for the titan”, he says, “there was a lot of guesswork involved”. He worked from reference photos and mocked out the basic shape of each component to approximately the right size, before trying to replicate the details with sprue. “I tried to avoid really sculpting the sprue too much”, he says, “as I wanted every part of this model to be easily recognizable as sprue”.

Component of a Warhammer 40k Warhound Titan made from sprue - two huge laser guns

The torso was a particular challenge. “I wanted to have all the internal details included”, he says, which made assembly very challenging. “I ended up having a break halfway through that part to work on the legs”. Those became his favorite part of the build. “The aquila on the legs turned out much better than I expected, and I love how all the pistons look”.

Component of a Warhammer 40k Warhound Titan made from sprue - massive backjointed legs

He doesn’t plan to paint this behemoth. “I really like the sprue look, and I want people to be able to recognise it as sprue when they look close rather than hide that”.

Is he planning to follow up with some sprue Space Marines next? “I have some individual character models” planned, he says, and “I’ve got ideas for terrain”. He adds: “my Warhound still needs 900 more points of models to escort it so I can use it in a proper game!”

If you’re inspired by this project, make sure you check our article interviewing McCracken about his Sprue Kroot army. This isn’t the only budget titan we’ve seen – check out Denys Tsiokhla’s amazing papercraft Titan maniple.

