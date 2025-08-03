The Leagues of Votann are up next for preorder in today's Warhammer preview!

The Big Summer Warhammer Preview featured tons of exciting news, but Leagues of Votann arguably stole the show with a massive update. With 27 new miniatures coming for the faction, the Warhammer 40,000 galaxy finally has a veritable army of "space salesmen" to contend with. More information about the miniatures can be found in our article on the 10th Edition reveal of the Leagues of Votann.

1x Buri Aegnirssen

1x Arkanyst

1x Memnyr Strategist

2x Cthonian Earthshakers

3x Steeljacks

1x Kapricus

5x Einhyr Hearthguard (Combat Patrol)

3x Brokhyr Thunderkyn (Combat Patrol)

10x Hearthkyn Warriors (Combat Patrol)

Just as exciting, the Leagues of Votann get a brand new codex, featuring 144 pages of lore and rules for the mercantile faction. Games Workshop also reveals a new mechanic called Prioritised Efficiency. The new rule allows the League of Votann units to collect Yield Points after capturing and holding objectives, which give potent combat boons. Besides the League, other Warhammer 40k factions also get a Sunday spotlight.

The second biggest batch is the Salamanders. The Forgefather Vulkan He'stan burns brightly on the tabletop with a new miniature, complete with helmeted and barefaced options. The stalwart son of Vulkan is accompanied by the Pyroclasm Assault Force, perfect for kickstarting those emerald armies.

1x Vulkan He'Stan

1x Adrax Agatone

1x Invader ATV

3x Eradicators

5x Assault Intercessors

10x Infernus Marines

Nearer the Eye of Terror, the forces of Chaos get two new champions as miniatures. The Slaughterbound of the World Eaters butchers a bloody path on the tabletop alone for the first time. Meanwhile, the Lord of Poxes is content to cough all over the clean. These two powerhouses can lead Eightbound and Plague Marine units, respectively.

Moving on from 40k, the Kingdom of Bretonnia is getting Made-To-Order reinforcements. These metal miniatures are wonderfully 90s, though don't expect any honorable knights. This batch features peasants and men-at-arms, the lowly grunts of the Bretonnian armies. Even so, they fulfill a crucial role despite their faction's disdain for proper infantry.

6x Peasant Bowmen

3x Peasant Bowmen Command

6x Men-at-Arms with Spears

3x Men-at-Arms with Spears Command

6x Men-at-Arms with Halberds

3x Men-at-Arms with Halberds Command

All the above Warhammer preorders will be available starting Saturday, August 9, 2025.

