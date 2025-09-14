An absolute chonker of a battle tank returns to Warhammer 40k Horus Heresy

Warhammer 40,000 has gone through many eras, but the Horus Heresy remains the most influential. Despite the galaxy's arguably more unstable status in the 42nd millennium, the scale of war after Horus' betrayal was awe-inspiring. In an era when Space Marine chapters numbered in the millions, the civil war saw copious amounts of heavy duty firepower. And few more so than the Fellblade Super-heavy Battle Tank.

Designed specifically for the Space Marine chapters, these massive machines of war obliterated its foes with ease. As a Horus Heresy era tank, it was gritty and gunmetal gray, prioritizing practicality over aesthetic. Initially available as Forge World resin, the colossal tank returns with a new plastic kit.

While model kits are nothing new, there's a joy whenever Games Workshop releases a model kit of this scale. It allows for a greater amount of customizability when you can paint a miniature in easily joinable parts. While it's likely not as complicated as a Perfect Grade gunpla, it will certainly help kill your boredom.

The tank also has multiple weapon options, such as:

Laser Destroyers

Gravis Heavy Bolters

Lascannon Arrays

Heavy Bolters

Heavy Flamer

Havoc Launcher

Multi-Melta

No land war is complete without "infantry." Of course, for the Space Marines, that means MkII armored behemoths. The MkII Crusade-Patterned Assault Marines come in packs of 10 with tons of customizable accessories. There is also a trio of Combat Forces (Legiones Astartes, Mechanicus and Solar Auxilia) to expand your Horus Heresy armies.

The Legio Astartes features a Leviathan Dreadnought, a Rhino, and twenty MkVI Space Marines. The Mechanicum is home to six Thallax Cohorts, two Castellax Battle Automata and an absolute unit of a Thanatar Cavas Siege automata. Finally, the Solar Auxilia host 20 Lasriflemen, one Legatine Marshal, four Lifewards, two Hermes Sentinels, and a Leman Russ. All of these Combat Force sets also come with customizable weapon options

These Horus Heresy preorders go live on Saturday, September 20.

