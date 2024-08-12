We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

GW teases return of Warhammer 40k Elysian Drop Troops

One of the coolest Astra Militarum regiments in the Warhammer 40,000 universe might be getting a new range of plastic minis, and soon.

Cover art from the Warhammer 40k audio drama Scions of Elysia, showing a combat formation of Elysian Drop Troops making a grav-chute insertion, men in flight suits with strange grav-boosters hinging from their sholders, holding small arms
Timothy Linward's Avatar

Published:

Warhammer 40k 

Games Workshop’s latest cryptic teaser video has us incredibly excited, because it seems to herald the return of one of the coolest Astra Militarum regiments in the Imperium of Man – the Elysian Drop Troops. The short Warhammer 40,000 animation ‘Death from Above’ is only 15 seconds long, and ends by telling us to ‘Look to the Skies’ on August 16.

You may need to turn up the contrast on your screen to see this Warhammer 40k video – it’s incredibly grainy and hard to make out details. However, in our expert opinion, we think it depicts a high-altitude insertion by Elysian Droptroops, a specialised regiment of the Astra Militarum who make near-exclusive use of grav-chutes.

YouTube Thumbnail

You’d be forgiven for thinking that these are Space Marines, as the small thrusters on these figure’s backs do look similar to jump packs. While the perspective makes it hard to judge, we think these are small thrust pods attached to the back by thin arm bars, and not than the large side-mounted pods seen in Mk V Space Marine jump packs.

We don’t think this is a teaser for a new Warhammer+ animation; GW is currently promoting a new animation anthology called ‘The Tithes’. A Warhammer 40k book from Black Library wouldn’t warrant this kind of advertising. So that means the teaser is advertising new models.

The Astra Militarum hasn’t received an updated Warhammer 40k Codex for 10th edition 40k, which means it will be easy to slip in a new unit. We suspect new Elysian minis will first be available as a Warhammer 40k Kill Team release rather than accompanying a new Codex. GW has been using Kill Team to add new and variant infantry units to Warhammer 40k factions since the current edition launched in 2021.

Warhammer 40k out of production Forge World Elysian drop troops miniatures, five men in flight suits holding small arms

The Warhammer Community article revealing the trailer is titled “Critical Transmission Incoming from the Chalnath Expanse”: Chalnath was the setting for the the first season of Kill Team back in 2021. The Elysians will be a great narrative fit for Kill Team, as they’re an elite special operations unit that performs dangerous airdrops into enemy territory.

GW’s specialist model-making subsidiary Forge World made a range of resin models for the Elysians, including air-drop capable support weapons and support vehicles, but these were totally discontinued in 2018.

Fortunately, we don’t have long to wait to find out exactly what’s going on here! Make sure you follow Wargamer on Google News to keep up with all the latest on the grim darkness of the 41st millennium.

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)