Warhammer 40k terrain rules in 11th edition

11th edition promises to make battlefields less boring with an overhauled system for scenery

Warhammer 40k miniature from Games Workshop - a statue of a winged saint holding a flaming torch and a sword
Timothy Linward Avatar

Updated:

Warhammer 40k 
Google Preferred Source Button

On Wednesday, Games Workshop shed more light on the new Warhammer 40k terrain rules coming in 11th edition. The new system evolves from the 10th edition rules in interesting ways - it seems to be clearer, and hopefully, it gives incentives for players at all levels to bring more varied terrain to the tabletop. Here's everything we know so far about terrain in 11th edition.

Most of the information in this guide comes from GW's initial article on Warhammer Community - we've summarised it for easier reading. For those who are interested, we're keeping track of all the core rules changes that GW reveals in a separate guide to Warhammer 40k 11th edition.

Birds' Eye photograph of some Warhammer 40k terrain, a variety of green structures on a grassy surface

Terrain features and terrain areas.

A terrain feature is any physical piece of scenery that sits on the battletop - a ruin, a tree, a Mechanicum power generator, a vehicle wreck, etc. etc. A terrain feature will block line of sight if it is physically in between an attacking model and its target.

A terrain area is a defined footprint that contains one or more terrain features. Generally, it will be represented by placing a flat marker on the tabletop, underneath the terrain features, to show exactly what area they occupy. If the terrain has any rules, the terrain area defines where they will apply.

Two Warhammer 40k terrain layout diagrams by Games Workshop

Recommended terrain layouts

The new matched play scenarios for 11th edition each come with three recommended terrain layouts, which GW says are designed "to help ensure a balanced match whilst reinforcing the story told by the mission". In order to play with those recommended layouts, you'll need markers for the following areas:

  • Four large rectangles - 7" x 11.5"
  • Two large right-angle triangles - 8" x 11.5"
  • Four medium rectangles - 6" x 4"
  • Two long lines - 10" x 2.5"
  • Four short lines - 6" x 2"

Games Workshop will sell a set of templates for these areas when the new edition launches.

If you want to create unique battlefields that have the same quantity of terrain but use different layouts, you'll need a total surface area of 608 square inches - a square roughly two feet and five eighths of an inch on a side. That's about two or three cereal boxes' worth, or one offcut from a carpet fitting. Get crafty, nerds.

Picture by Games Workshop of a Warhammer 40k diorama miniature - a pair of ratling snipers hide in dense terrain, one offering a sausage to his companion

Hidden units

Infantry, Swarm, or Beast models within a terrain area, and which did not shoot last turn, are considered to be Hidden - and yes, units can be Hidden on the very first turn of the game.

While Hidden, a unit cannot be targeted unless it is within the opponent's 'detection range', which is usually 15 inches.

Although GW hasn't specified any example yet, the the door is open for army-by-army exceptions. Perhaps Raven Guard and Drukhari Mandrakes will shrink the opponent's detection range, while Markerlight drones will extend detection range for the rest of the T'au Empire.

A photo of a Warhammer 40k battlefield by Games Workshop - bulky Orks fight diminutive halflings around a bunker complex

The Benefit of Cover

Infantry, Swarm, or Beast models within a terrain area gain the benefit of cover, which inflicts a penalty of -1 to the opponent's Ballistic Skill when they are targeted by a ranged attack.

So far, GW hasn't said anything about other scenarios in which a model could gain the Benefit of Cover. The WarCom article explicitly referenced the three listed unit types and no others, so it seems like monsters, vehicles, mounted models, and so on are excluded.

Obscuring terrain areas

Many terrain areas are 'Obscuring' - it is impossible for models to draw a line of sight that passes completely through an area of obscuring terrain.

Warhammer 40k terrain diagram by Games Workshop, demonstrating the two circumstances in which a unit might benefit from the Plunging Fire bonus - either by being elevated above the battlefield, or by being a Towering unit in close proximity to its target

Plunging fire

If a model is on a raised platform at least three inches high, and it targets a unit that is on the ground level of the battlefield, it benefits from Plunging Fire, getting +1 to its Ballistic Skill. Models with the Towering keyword, like Imperial Knights, also gain the benefit of Plunging Fire while they are within 12 inches of their target.

Overall, the changes to terrain look really promising. The most significant feature of terrain, the ability to block line of sight completely, either because it's Obscuring or because a unit inside it is Hidden, is connected to a terrain area, not to a specific type of terrain piece.

Since the shape of terrain affects line of sight determinations, and terrain needs to have a raised platform to enable Plunging Fire, the choice of which terrain feature sits on top of an area is not purely cosmetic, but neither is there a strict connection between the appearance of terrain and its gameplay mechanics. That will make it easier for players to use a variety of terrain on the tabletop.

Warhammer 40k scenery from Games Workshop - a large blocky building, which chaos space marines and Drukhari mandrakes are fighting over

If you're looking for inspiration, we wrote a guide to the best Warhammer terrain for any budget waaaay back in 2024. There have definitely been a few cool releases we've missed since then, but everything on the list is still great (and in the case of one product that we tested early, it's actually available for general sale now).

If you're excited for the new edition, and are already working on some new battlefield scenery, we'd love to see your work in progress in the Wargamer Discord community!

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.