The Twin Lance finally debuts in Warhammer 40k alongside pirates in next week's preorders

Warhammer 40,000 is ramping up the release of miniatures again as the The Maelstrom: Lair of the Tyrant expansion looms ever closer. As February draws to a close, Games Workshop just dropped enough reveals today that could honestly have fit the whole month. Still, it's refreshing to have an expansion focus on something as cool and niche as pirates.

That said, the stars of this Sunday Preview are not the cutthroat corsairs.

The Twin Lance are coming next week to preorders, and they look as sleek as any T'au mechsuit ought to be. Piloted by Shas'vre veterans Sunsear and Scatterflare, these Warmaker Battlesuits are built for close quarters combat. Sunsear blasts heavy armor to bits with a Fusion Eliminator, while Scatterflare would make any Ork proud with the Ion Scattercannon's copious amounts of dakka. Only badasses such as Commander Farsight can boast a similar level of melee carnage in the Warhammer 40k T'au army.

Meanwhile in the Eye of Terror, we get a closer look at some of the other pirates we've yet to see before. Prince Yriel, pirate lord of the Eldritch Raiders, gets a new mini, alongside his trusty navigator, the Void Dreamer Kharseth. Their main forces come courtesy of Corsair Skyreavers, Corsair Voidreavers, a Vyper, and a Combat Patrol of Aeldari Corsairs, which consists of the following:

10x Corsair Voidreavers

5x Skyreavers

1x Wave Serpent

The Red Corsairs get slightly fewer reveals this week, but they do get new miniatures for a Reave-Captain, a small force of Red Corsairs Raiders, and a Combat Patrol of assorted ne'er do wells from the faction, featuring:

1x Reave-Captain

5x Raiders

1x Chaos Rhino

10x Fellgor Ravagers

Finishing up the Warhammer 40k preorders are a Tyranid Prime, Berehk Stornbrow, and Combat Patrols for the Kroot and Night Lords.

10x Nemesis Claw Space Marines (Night Lords)

1x Chaos Lord with Jump Pack (Night Lords)

1x Chaos Rhino (Night Lords)

5x Chosen Chaos Space Marines (Night Lords)

1x Kroot Lone-spear

3x Krootox Rampagers

1x Krootox Rider

10x Farstalker Kinband Kroot

All of the above will be available for pre-order on March 7, 2026. You can check out other upcoming Games Workshop releases on the official Warhammer Community post.

Whether for the greater good or for plunder, the Wargamer Discord welcomes all Warhammer 40k fans. If all these factions are getting confusing, then the Warhammer 40k factions guide will get you up to speed.