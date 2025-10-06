Oops, all Combat Patrols in this week's Warhammer 40k Sunday Preview

It's another Sunday of Warhammer 40,000 miniature previews, and this week it's all about captains and combat patrols. Combat Patrols have become a surprising staple of 2025's Sunday Previews, and the reception has been interesting, to say the least. One of the sticking points is that the Combat Patrols have been available "while stocks last." That means folks have to decide pretty quickly if they want these Combat Patrol sets at easy-to-find retail prices.

Among the most notable names from this week's preorders is undoubtedly Iron Captain Caanok Var, of the Clan Avernii. His style looks about as mechanical and overstuffed with weapons as any good Iron Hands captain should be. Of special interest is his weapon, a massive kanabo, a Japanese-style club. Every chapter has influences from all over. If the Iron Hands' new schtick is massive historical weapons with tech all over, it would make them stand out even more from other Warhammer 40k factions.

He is also accompanied by a Combat Patrol of Iron Hands. These are a great showcase of the Iron Hands culture and aesthetic, a deep focus on firepower and technological prowess:

10x Heavy Intercessors

2x Firestrike servo-turrets

1x Techmarine

From teched up to sped up, the White Scars are led by Suboden Khan, astride his gravbike Thunder and wielding the great power lance, Stormtooth. He is a 1st Company captain with a good amount of customizability, namely a masked and unmasked version. The White Scars Combat Patrol consists of the following:

5x Assault Intercessors

3x Outriders

1x Impulsor Transport

Though without a Combat Patrol of his own, a new generic Captain with Jump Pack will soon be available. He comes with a thunder hammer and a relic shield for close combat readiness. As a multi-part offering, you can replace his head with a helmeted variant, and his weapon with a chainsword.

Finally, Cegorach sends in the clowns with a Combat Patrol of Harlequins. Given the rarity of these jesters on store shelves, it's a great time to preorder these deadly fools. The Harlequin Combat Patrol features:

6x Harlequin Troupe

1x Starweaver transport craft

2x Skyweaver jetbike

1x Voidweaver attack craft

As for novels, the long-awaited Dropsite Massacre novel by John French finally gets a preorder window next week. Finally, it's all capped off with a celebratory bundle of Christmas-themed Gobbo merch. Truly a festive time, even in fantasy worlds torn by warfare. More details on these offerings can be found on the Warhammer Community blog.

