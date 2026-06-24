These free fan-made Warhammer 40k tools make 11th edition SO much easier to handle

Play enough Warhammer 40,000 and you come to know the game's intricacies like the back of your hand, wrinkles and all - which makes it a bit disconcerting when a new edition comes along. What happened to your hand?! Who put that new tattoo there?! Fear not, imaginary interlocutor - members of the community have already made a bunch of helpful tools to make it far easier to adapt to Warhammer 40k 11th edition.

GW has released version 1.0 of the 11th edition Munitorum Field Manual with all the new points costs, but this doesn't indicate how much each unit has gone up or down in price since 10th edition. Veizla's Cheat Sheet now has that info, and plenty of other useful reference material like the dispositions and DP cost of detachments, all gathered into one spreadsheet. I'd be remiss not to point out that Wargamer also has a useful guide to Warhammer 40k detachments with that info, too.

With help from the community, redditor u/LeMightyGlockers has created a flowchart diagram breaking a game of 11th edition down into rounds, turns, phases, steps, and resolution processes. It's a visual of the entire rules that fits onto a single (admittedly jam-packed) page.

Inspired by that work, redditor u/Tsukue_Roberts made the 40k Battle Flow app, a web application that lets you track the flow of your turn with handy checkboxes to mark them off when you're done - perfect for ADHDers like me.

The updated Warhammer 40k app has some teething problems, and not everyone enjoys its interface: naturally, the community has its own solutions. Long-time staple New Recruit is currently implementing functionality to make sense of 11th edition 40k data, and then there's ListForge, a new app available for all devices. Then if you're a stats nerd and want to track your performance across competitive games but don't like the official War Journal, there's the Campaign Ledger web app.

Have we missed a really useful tool that you're already relying on? Let us know in the Wargamer Discord community!