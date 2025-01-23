Top Warhammer subreddit bans links to X after Musk’s inauguration salute

The r/Warhammer subreddit, a community of 388,000 Warhammer 40k and Age of Sigmar fans, has banned all links to the site formerly known as Twitter, X.com. It joins a growing number of online communities that have set up firewalls against X content since Elon Musk’s speech at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

r/Warhammer is the third largest subreddit dedicated to the fandom, after the Warhammer 40k focused r/Warhammer40k and meme stash r/Grimdank.

Moderator AkimboGogurts announced the ban in a post on Wednesday, stating that “the team has put in place auto-moderator configurations to do this; moving forward links to these domains will be auto-removed”.

They add “social media links have never really been a major piece of this community’s content, so I’m sure it will hardly be missed”, but note “we may revisit this change in a few weeks with a community poll to affirm it once things have died down a bit”.

AkimboGogurts does not cite a specific reason for the banning, but links to another post in the community by user Glasdir, titled “Ban links to Twitter please”. The post received 17,000 upvotes and attracted 1,100 comments before being locked.

Other subreddits in the Warhammer community are reacting in a variety of ways. Posting in r/ImaginaryWarhammer, a community of 211,000 users sharing art of characters from various Warhammer 40k factions, moderator LevTheRed states that the subreddit will not be banning Twitter because “Twitter is still the primary means by which many artists share their work”, and the subreddit has strict rules that any time someone posts another artist’s work, they must include a link to the official artist.

They note that “if you are posting another’s work, see if the artist has a Bluesky, DeviantArt, ArtStation, or Tumblr account… use that as a source instead”.

Other subreddits have made statements. Moderator exCallidus states that the mod team of r/40kRPG – a subreddit with 29,000 users that is, unsurprisingly, dedicated to Warhammer 40k RPGs – are debating whether or not to enact a ban. Meanwhile, moderator TheHighLordisHere in r/HorusGalaxy – “a censorship-free community to discuss anything related to Warhammer” with 14,000 users – states that “HorusGalaxy will NOT ban X / Twitter links”.

If you want somewhere to discuss your favorite Space Marine chapters and find cool pictures of miniatures, Wargamer recommends BlueSky. We’re particularly impressed with its feeds: an algorithmic discover feed, a non-algorithmic feed that shows every post from everyone you follow in chronological order, and then curated feeds with content driven by hashtags or maintained by curators. It also has powerful and flexible blocking tools to curate the content you see.

If you do hop on over, make sure you follow Wargamer on BlueSky – you’ll see all our latest articles, our mini painting projects, get notified of the occasional competitions we run – and we’re always happy to chat!