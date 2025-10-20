Marneus Calgar and Cato Sicarius return in today's Warhammer 40k preview

The return of Roboute Guilliman has reignited a fire among the hearts of the Ultramarines in Warhammer 40,000. Yet that fire rages in a deep pit of insecurity, as Marneus Calgar's reaction to the return of his Primarch showcases. Although Guilliman has made it clear he trusts and respects Calgar, the latter has become eager to show he hasn't wasted the Ultramarine legacy. These upcoming Ultramarine units are a showcase of the Chapter's best.

Starting off with the notable named characters, Marneus Calgar gets a new model, this time in the Armor of Antilochus. This ancient Terminator regalia comes equipped with the Gauntlets of Ultramar. Despite looking like a walking tank, Calgar's agility makes him hit more like a speeding Rhino. Befitting for one who leads one of the most popular Warhammer 40k factions.

On the significantly less humble side of Sunday is Cato Sicarius, alongside the honored Victrix Guard. Cato wields a Talassarian tempest blade, with which he shows off his undeniable dueling prowess. No stranger to duels are his companions, three units from the Victrix Honour Guard, highly customizable for combat and ceremony.

The Crux Terminatus Battleforce features ten Assault Terminators, split in two squads of five. Composed of only the toughest Ultramarine veterans, they can be customized to the player's liking. Whether they drop the hammer thunderously or bring a whole new meaning to "shock troops" with lightning claws, this squad exemplifies Ultramarine perfection. An Ancient who acts as Standard-Bearer for the squad also comes featured, though this time decked in Terminator armor.

Finally, the new Combat Patrol: Ultramarines features the following units:

1x Chief Librarian Tigurius

3x Aggressors

3x Bladeguard Veterans

5x Reivers

5x Intercessors

They also come with a set of Upgrades and Transfers for maximum customizability.

Despite the blue barrage, there are a few non-Ultramarines in the mix today. Archon, the vicious leader of the Drukhari, comes with a new model and three deadly looks. The previously available Chaos Marine Kill Team has been repacked for Warhammer 40,000 use, alongside the Traitor Guardsmen set.

And capping off the edge is Da Red Gobbo's Tinboy, an adorably festive mech that should never be invited into any home. Unless your idea of a happy holiday is explosions. You can check out more pics on the official Warhammer Community site.

