Our new, Highly Unofficial Warhammer 40k Detachment brings back Ork looted vehicles with a vengeance

As die-hard Ork fans, we've been disappointed by their showing in the ongoing Warhammer 40k Hive Death Mire global narrative event - two weeks of getting whupped by the Space Marines, and two weeks of new Space Marine model reveals as the Imperial forces' rewards. To show the greenskins some love, we've put together a free 40k detachment that brings back a fan favorite Ork weapon of war: looted vehicles.

Looted Motorpool is a free, unofficial Orks detachment. It costs one Detachment Point and its Force Disposition is Priority Assets. As this is a fanmade detachment which you'll need your opponent's permission to use, feel free to tinker with it like a Mekboy working on an engine - and if you do, let us know in the Wargamer Discord community what changes you made and why!

You can download the detachment as a PDF here.

The detachment rule allows you to take non-Walker vehicle units from other army lists. There's some rulesy admin that makes these units fit into the Orks list, chopping off their old faction keywords, letting them transport Orks, that kind of thing. Any complex weapon targeting systems get ripped out at the same time, giving each vehicle that lousy Ork BS 5+.

To make up for that, there are a choice of four upgrades - every unit has to take one, but they're all free, and don't count against your army's enhancement limit. There are four flavors of upgrade here: the shooty Dakka Tank, krumpin' Brute Wagon, danger-quick Speedsta, and vehicles with sneaky Preserved Paintjobs.

The Dakka Tank gives every gun a choice of upgrade, from hazardous Speshul Ammo to Bigga Booms on blast weapons.

The Brute Wagon gets to re-roll charges and borrows some reliable melee weapons from other Ork datasheets.

The Speedsta gets Assault on its ranged weapons and Lance on its melee attacks, but more importantly it gets to Push Da Red Button, gaining potentially unlimited extra movement when it advances - and an ever-growing risk of blowing up.

Vehicles with Preserved Paintjobs look so un-Orky that they enjoy the benefits of Stealth and being hidden from their confused enemies, at least until they make an attack - though no self-respecting Mek will embark within them.

I'll acknowledge right now, this is likely to be one of the least balanced narrative detachments we put out; it's an invitation to go wild with your creativity and kit bashes, and fight some themed scenarios. Will Chimaeras with Preserved Paintjobs be a better way to transport Ork Boyz than Trukks? No idea - but if you want to field a motorized Blood Axe force taking an Astra Militarum position by surprise, here are some rules to do it!

Thanks to Will Aspinwall for his neat picture of a looted, squig-infested Votann Land Fortress, and Chris James for his looted Chimaera. Got an idea for a narrative detachment you'd like to see? Let us know in the Wargamer Discord community!