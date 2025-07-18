Warhammer 40k's Votann space dwarves reinforced by a truckload of new models

Games Workshop has revealed seven new units for the Leagues of Votann, the most new kits since the army debuted in Warhammer 40k. The new kits will be accompanied by a new Leagues of Votann Codex for 10th edition, and an updated Combat Patrol.

The new Warhammer 40k kits were the first reveals during the Warhammer Summer Preview livestream on Friday. They're welcome additions to the Leagues of Votann army, which up until now had one of the smallest model ranges of any of the Warhammer 40k factions.

Here are all the new Leagues of Votann models revealed during the Warhammer Summer preview:

The Arkanyst Evaluator is a member of one of the Votann's science guilds, effectively an inventor who isn't allied to any of the Leagues but is happy to accompany their expeditions to test his new inventions. This figure is equipped with an experimental weapon called a 'transmatter inverter'.

The Memnyr Strategist is an Ironkin AI networked via his 'cognitar mantle' to multiple other robotic brains. As its name suggests, it's a strategist, with the ability to manipulate the 'Yield Tokens' that are a new key feature of the army.

Ironkin Steeljacks are specialist warrior Ironkin with massive armored bodies. They're twice the height of the kin, and can be loaded out with melee weapons like concussion fists and plasma swords, or ranged weapons that look like they could be volkites. The Warhammer community spokespeople suggest that they fill a similar role to Wraithguard.

Cthonian Earthshakers are the Votann's first artillery piece, a dedicated long range weapon that the range has been missing. They're effectively a return of the venerable mole mortar from 1st edition Warhammer 40k, an inverse artillery piece that launches burrowing explosives into the ground.

There's a new dual purpose vehicle kit, which can be built either as the heavily armed Kapricus Defender or the troop-transporting Kapricus Carrier.

The carrier can transport five Hernkyn Jaegers, and works similarly to the existing Sagittar - you can split a unit in two and transport them between two Carriers.

Probably the funkiest model of the reveal is Buri Aegnirssen, Thrice Devoured, the last survivor of Votann League that was consumed to the last kin by the Tyranids. As the name suggests, he's been eaten by Tyranids three times, and he's got the bionics to prove it - he's now a dedicated Tyranid hunter who lends his aid to other Leagues battling the bugs. Apparently, he's a melee monster.

The new models will release alongside the Votann's 10th edition Warhammer 40k Codex. There's a new armywide mechanic, Yield Points, which reflect the Votann's profit-driven approach to battle. While you have few Yield Points, you'll get bonuses for driving enemies off objectives; as you gain more, the bonuses will start to help you hold them. The Memnyr will let you manipulate your Yield Points up or down by a point each turn.

Last but not least, GW is releasing a new 40k Combat Patrol for the Votann. This will contain ten Hearthguard, three Brokhyr Thunderers, five Einhyr, and an Einhyr champion.

Excited? We're excited. Come and share your short stack armies in the official Wargamer Discord community.