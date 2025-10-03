Get 10 blood drenched Warhammer 40k and fantasy PC games for $12

You're probably tired of hearing this, but it really is a golden age of Warhammer 40k games. Once upon a time, we Warhammer 40,000 fans had to make do with janky messes like Fire Warrior; now we get polished, modern masterpieces like Space Marine 2 (and don't even get me started on Total War: Warhammer for fantasy). Not everyone's got cash for the new hotness, though - so stuff like this Waaaghtober! Humble Bundle, with ten full Warhammer PC games and two expansions for $12, are a perfect appetizer for the hammerer on a budget.

The headliners here, for Warhammer 40k fans, are Space Marine: Anniversary Edition (not the rather unimpressive remaster, but the full 2011 original with every single original DLC); Battlesector (Slitherine's highly addictive, tabletop style turn based strategy wargame) plus two of its elite unit DLC packs; and the fantastic 2018 XCOM-like Mechanicus.

For lovers of Warhammer fantasy, you get the seminal co-op hack and slashers Vermintide and Vermintide 2: games that paved the way for the more advanced Warhammer 40k Darktide, sure, but also endlessly playable bangers in their own right, with functionally unlimited hours of Skaven-beheading delight on offer.

Here's everything you get for your 12 dollarydoos:

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine Anniversary Edition

Warhammer 40k: Battlesector

Warhammer 40k: Battlesector - Blood Angels Elites DLC

Warhammer 40k: Battlesector - Tyranid Elites DLC

Warhammer 40k: Inquisitor - Martyr

Warhammer 40k Inquisitor - Prophecy

Warhammer 40k: Shootas, Blood & Teef

Warhammer 40k: Dakka Squadron - Flyboyz Edition

Warhammer 40k: Mechanicus

Warhammer: Chaosbane

Warhammer: Vermintide

Warhammer: Vermintide II

The bundle's title - Waaaghtober! - is both editorially aggravating (the meme is Orktober, guys) and a teensy bit misleading, given there are only two Ork themed games in the bunch.

But we'll let Humble off this time, given one of them is the ever delightful Shootas, Blood & Teef, a hand drawn, side scrolling platformer where nobody ever stops shooting, or shouting, with ridiculous cockney Ork voices constantly competing with the excellent metal soundtrack over who can make your ears bleed most.

As always, too, since it's a Humble Bundle, a portion of your 12 bucks goes to a good cause. In this case, that's Coral Guardian, a France based non-governmental organization dedicated to protecting and re-growing the earth's coral reefs (and by extension the 25% of all our marine species that depend on the reefs for their survival).

So you can help save real-world fish while you're eviscerating fictional ratmen and giant green mushroom warriors - that's nice, isn't it! If you use this bundle to grab a Warhammer PC game you missed, come join our free Wargamer Discord community and tell us about it.

And, if you're still a bit clueless on the ol' 41st millennium, we can help - check out our full guide to the Warhammer 40k factions as a great starting point. For hard mode, try our Horus Heresy reading order, as a navigational aid to Games Workshop's ginormous backstory.