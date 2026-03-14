Today's Warhammer 40k pre-orders include my favorite Black Library book of all time

Every week, Games Workshop graces us with another round of pre-orders for its sought-after array of upcoming products. This week is a little different, however, with an emphasis on some very strong Black Library novels and a couple of new entries for Warhammer Fantasy's beloved football spin-off: Blood Bowl.

Perhaps the cream of the crop is an illustrated and annotated copy of The Infinite and the Divine by Robert Rath. Arguably the best Warhammer 40k novel and hands-down my favorite treatment of one of the most enigmatic Warhammer 40k factions, The Infinite and the Divine follows a eons-long squabble between two immortal undead robots amid the rise and fall of civilizations.

This edition contains 15 illustrations as well as 240 annotations from the author; it's a gorgeous product.

However, we're not without some miniatures offerings, either. The Caledor Dragons are coming to the brutal fantasy football game Blood Bowl, bringing their trademark elven elegance. At the other end of the spectrum, we have the Ogre Team Booster, which features two Ogres and one (very unfortunate) Gnoblar Lineman.

The pre-orders also include two versions of Horus Rising, by legendary Warhammer 40k author Dan Abnett. Horus Rising covers a key stage of the Horus Heresy: the sequence of events that saw the near-destruction of the human Imperium and sowed the seeds for the events of Warhammer 40k.

There are standard and premium editions on offer here, with the latter boasting a gorgeous leather-effect cover.

Ghazghkull Thraka: Warlord of Warlords by Denny Flowers is also getting the dual-edition treatment. Those looking to follow perhaps the most famous Ork of all time will be well served here.

Plenty of other titles are now up for grabs, including Chem Dog by Callum Davis, Grombrindal: The Legend of the White Dwarf (an anthology from a range of authors), Faith and Fire by James Swallow, The Green Tide (another omnibus from multiple writers), Deathwatch by Steve Parker, and Grudge Bearer by Gav Thrope.

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