Warhammer 40k's new Perturabo reveal means he's almost certainly getting a model

In a new piece on the Warhammer Community website, Games Workshop treated us to a deep dive into one of the major players in Warhammer 40k's latest expansion: Eye of Terror: Reign of Iron, including hints at a brand new miniature for a fan-favorite superhuman mastermind, Perturabo.

Perturabo, demon primarch and leader of the tech-loving, fortress-smashing Iron Warriors Chaos Space Marines, is planning to subject the entire Imperium to a brutal, grinding siege. One particularly stunning piece of artwork from the post has us almost certain that Perturabo will be getting a brand-new miniature to mark his status as a key player in this latest slice of the Warhammer 40k story.

Below, you'll see the artwork for yourself. Covered in sinister mechanical limbs and wielding a giant hammer, Perturabo cuts an awe-inspiring figure across the battles of the 41st Millennium and is bound to have the Emperor-fearing Warhammer 40k factions quaking in their boots.

For those keeping score, this may well be the first time that Pertururabo has been portrayed after his ascension to demonhood.

The Warhammer Community post offers some intriguing insights into big P's plans for the future. In a strategy known as the Infinite Citadel, Perturabo plans to surround the Imperium with a ring of devastatingly well-constructed fortifications in an effort to slowly but surely choke his enemies in an immense war of attrition.

Entire planets have been plundered to raise resources for what is, perhaps, the scariest infrastructure project in galactic history. However, the cherry on top of this delicious lore cake is saved until near the end of the Warhammer Community post.

"Soon the veil between realspace and the Empyrean will be thin enough," reads the post, "that the Daemon Primarch can finally walk upon Imperial soil again at will, and drop the killing blow in person."

While Games Workshop hasn't officially confirmed a new Perturabo model yet, the subtext here is powerful stuff. It seems likely that our many-limbed murder machine will hit the battlefield sooner rather than later.

Need allies to help weather the coming siege? Search for worthy comrades on the Wargamer Discord.