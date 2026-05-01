We just learned what's in the Warhammer 40k Armageddon box, here's the full rundown

The promised day is upon us. Games Workshop has finally revealed the contents of its new Warhammer 40k Armageddon box - the figurehead product for the latest edition of the renowned grimdark wargame. Between all the new minis and books, there's a lot to unpack (pun intended). However, we at Wargamer have broken down exactly what to expect from the new box, right down to the itty-bittiest Grot.

Let's look at the miniatures first. Two beloved Warhammer 40k factions are represented here: the brutal Orks and the gene-forged Space Marines. For the Space Marines, we have 23 brand new push-fit miniatures: a Captain, a Librarian, a Chaplain with a jump pack, an Ancient, 10 new Intercessors, three Eradicators with Heavy Bolters, five Vanguard Veterans, and a Land Speeder. For the Orks, we have the fearsome Warboss, a slightly less fearsome Bigboss, a Bannernob, a Painboy, a Weirdboy, 20 Boyz, 10 Gretchin, a Wartrakk, and a Big Mek Dakkarig. More on all of these below.

Being a flagstone box for the new edition, Warhammer 40k Armageddon comes with an assortment of books, cards, and assorted extra gubbins. We have the Operation Imperator Lorebook, a weighty tome detailing every detail of the Imperium's latest operation to retake the war-torn world of Armageddon. We also have a Core Rules Book that details everything you need to know to actually play the game.

In addition, there's a Chapter Approved Mission Deck for 2026/2027, a Dominatus Campaign deck, and 17 Datasheet Cards. The two decks are pleasant additions, giving you scope to play a wide range of different mission types as well as to forge your own long-term Warhammer 40k campaigns.

That's enough for the extras - let's get to the new minis.

Captain with Relic Shield

The figurehead for the box's assortment of Space Marines, this new Captain boasts a dynamic pose along with a devastating, melee-heavy loadout.

Librarian

As with the Captain, this latest Librarian model has a real sense of dynamism about him. The Force Staff makes a particularly strong statement, leaning into a sense of esoteric mysticism.

Chaplain with Jump Pack

An ideal unit leader for your Vanguard Veterans, the stern countenance of this airborne preacher will steel your allies and strike fear into Orkish hearts. That smoke trail is pretty rad, too.

Ancient

This is my personal favorite on the Space Marine side. Proud and undaunted, the Ancient holds an Armageddon service banner aloft. Not only is he striking as hell, but he also gives your Intercessors a buff when it comes to securing objectives.

Intercessor Squad

This latest incarnation of Space Marine Intercessors harkens back to some classic, pre-Primaris helmet designs. This squad of 10 Marines is just as chunky as you'd expect from the new Primaris breed, however seeing the old MK VII brings joy to my shrivelled old heart.

Vanguard Veterans

Consisting of five close-combat menaces with jump packs, the Vanguard Veteran squad is ideal for taking adversaries apart before they can build up a threatening position of their own. These lads won't get caught napping on the job.

Eradicator Squad with Heavy Bolters

These three heavily armored gunners are ideal for thinning hordes of heavy infantry. These new scupts boast weighty stances, giving the Eradicators a real sense of heft and staying-power.

Land Speeder

The latest reincarnation of a classic Warhammer 40k vehicle, the latest Land Speeder offers a versatile suite of weapons that'll serve you well against infantry and armor alike.

Warboss

Large and in charge, the Warboss is the toughest Ork in the box. Not only can this customer cut Space Marines to ribbons, but he also buffs his buddies in combat.

Bigboss

A new unit type for the Orks, the Bigboss is a sort of Warboss-in-waiting. Part enforcer, part brawler, and all brutality, the Bigboss keeps lesser Boyz in line.

Bannernob

Not to be outdone by the Space Marines, the Orks bought a flag of their own. Tattered yet striking, the Bannernob's signature banner makes a glorious setpiece.

Painboy

The doctor is in. Ready to augment the already considerable resilience of his Orkish siblings, the Painboy's grim appendages and cruel apparatus are ready to enhance the survivability of your army.

Wierdboy

Brimming with psychic energy, the Wierdboy is all about sending forth devastating, unstable psychic blasts and (hopefully) not turning to paste in the process. This new mini has a manic intensity worthy of its name.

Boyz

The mainstay of any Ork army, the Boyz are crude, brutal killers. These new minis do these concepts justice, aptly portraying the strength and hulking stature for which Orks are famous.

Gretchin

Small and expendable, these opportunistic runts skulk about the battlefield, taking shots at vulnerable foes whenever they can muster up the courage.

Wartrakk

Fast and furious, the new Wartrakk kit is brimming with rokkit launchers as well as the capacity to get those launchers exactly where they need to go with exceptional speed. Plus, the broad grin on the driver's face is practically contagious.

Big Mek Dakkarig

My favorite entry in the Ork lineup, the Dakkarig, is, quite literally, guns on legs. Chunky, eye-catching, and brimming with weapons, the Dakkarig is yet more proof that the sculptors at Games Workshop still have the juice.

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