Win free Warhammer vouchers by sending GW your progress pics

Games Workshop is running a competition with six voucher prizes up for grabs, to encourage customers to stay active in the Warhammer fandom during the gloomy winter months. Simply share a photo of what you’re up to with your Warhammer 40k or wider Warhammer hobby on X or Instagram, using the hashtag #WarhammerChallengeCompetition, and you’re in with a chance of winning $120 in vouchers for the online store.

The firm announced the contest on January 1, alongside its New Year New Challenge hobby bingo card. This challenge is full of activities like painting a unit for your Warhammer 40,000 faction, playing a mission from White Dwarf magazine, or introducing a friend or family member to Warhammer 40k or Age of Sigmar. Photos of any of those activities make perfect entries to the social media competition.

You could submit a photo of you building or painting miniatures, a work in progress or finished shot of one model, a whole army, a visit to a Warhammer store, you playing a game, or even reading or listening to an official Warhammer or Warhammer 40k book.

The Warhammer Community article announcing the hashtag contest links to the full terms and conditions. You must be at least 18 years old to enter, and residents of Italy, Russia, Belarus and China are not eligible to participate. There will be three separate prize draws, on January 29, February 26, and March 26. The prize will be issued as £100 of virtual gift vouchers, or the equivalent in local currency – about $124.

The full terms and conditions go into more detail about what is and isn’t allowed in a photograph. You can only make one submission per prize draw period, and you need to submit a new image each time – no re-using the same old picture of your most recently painted Space Marines!

If you want some inspiration, you can collect a physical New Year New Challenge card from Warhammer stores. Store staff will stamp the card as you complete the challenges, and there’s a pin badge available if you complete a row in the bingo card.

Struggling to get motivated with painting after the winter break? We’ve got a great feature for you, full of tips that will help you to paint more Warhammer in the new year. And check out our alternative hobby bingo card for 2025 if you want a chuckle.