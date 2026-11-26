The 2026 World Championships of Warhammer 40k begins on December 3, with 1,020 players players from 70 countries convening in Barcelona, Spain to duke it out and crown this year's world champion. Their lists have been submitted and the data is public, giving us a wealth of information about the state of the Warhammer 40k meta, as understood by the best players in the world.

This is the first World Championship since the launch of 11th edition, making this a real test of the game's competitive chops. The new 40k detachment system adds a wrinkle to list building, as the choice of army disposition changes what missions you'll face. Most Warhammer 40k factions don't yet have an 11th edition Codex, leaving them fighting with 10th edition rules and a stack of errata.

Space Marines are the most popular factions, with 13% of players picking them, while the Adeptus Custodes come in second with 9%, followed by Orks at 8%. They're the only factions with 11th edition Codexes, and they make up a third of the field, a very clear statement that competitive players agree they're the best in the game.

On Warhammer community, GW points out that if you group all of the Space Marine chapters, the Deathwatch, and Grey Knights under one umbrella, they make up 31% of the meta. That sounds oppressive, but counted this way, Space Marine variants make up a quarter of the armies in the game. Only vanilla marines, Dark Angels, and Space Wolves are seriously over-represented.

Every faction in the game is making an appearance at Worlds, including a single Imperial Agents force commanded by Nick "Doots" Toomey from Texas. And if it weren't for the Space Marines, the actual spread of factions - shown handily in graphic form on Listhammer - would be a reasonable distribution for any competitive meta. Even with the outlier Space Marines, the meta is comparable to most Magic: the Gathering formats.

Much more distorted is the spread of force dispositions, which GW summarized in this handy infographic on Warhammer Community.

Take and Hold 36%

Purge the Foe 28%

Priority Assets 24%

Recon 9%

Disruption 3%

That's a clear consensus from the competitive meta: the missions for Recon or Disruption dispositions favor the opponent. The Warhammer 40k rules team need to rethink these for the next competitive season.

If all your favorite models are supported by Recon or Disruption detachments, you may still be able to get some suggestions on how to run your lists from players at Worlds. These are the top ITC-ranked players taking Recon or Disruption:

Matt Bell (ITC #23), running the Necrons Obeisance Phalanx and The Phaeron's Armoury on Disruption.

Dom Ridley (ITC #44), running the Imperial Knights Questor Forgepack and Valorstrike Lance, also on Disruption.

Luke Townsend (ITC #53), running the T'au Empire Experimental Prototype Cadre and Kauyon on Reconnaissance.

While the Space Marines have the most lists, the list composition seems to be quite diverse compared to armies running 10th edition codexes. Three quarters of World Eaters players are running Berzerker Warband and Vessels of Wrath; 72% of Death Guard are running Paragons of Putresence and Shamblerot Vectorum; while the most popular Space Marines detachment combo, is Assault Brethren, Deathwatch Support, and Terminator Storm Force, and that's just 26% of Space Marine armies.

That's a promising sign that the revised detachment system is promoting internal army variety; players can agree that Space Marines are the strongest faction, but not the most effective way to play them. This holds true for the other armies with 11th edition Codexes as well: the top Custodes combo is Lions of the Emperor, Might of the Moritoi, and Solar Watch, which is 31% of Custodes lists; while just 12% of Ork armies take the top combo of Blitz Brigade, Bully Boyz, Wreckas.

But the system has also made it easy for lists to include best-in-faction units. 85% of Adeptus Custodes armies include the 1DP detachment Might of the Moritoi, optimizing the Custodes' hard-as-nails dreadnoughts even further. If you want to know how to kill a Telemon dead in one activation, I've actually written twoarticles recapping the top community suggestions. Listhammer's summary of the most popular detachments is a good place to look for an idea where nerfs are likely to fall in the next balance update.

The 2026 World Championship meta paints a mixed picture of the competitive consensus on 40k. 11th edition Codexes are stronger than 10th edition ones, and the meta is imbalanced in their favor, though hardly broken; Recon and Disruption missions need to be redesigned; the new detachment system encourages diverse list-building, which older armies don't have access to yet; and the game still has overpowered units which competitive players are very good at finding.

What do you make of the data? Does this chime with your experiences in local tournaments? Come and join the conversation in the Wargamer Discord community!