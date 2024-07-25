Yogscast stages 3-hour Siege of Terra in Warhammer 40k Epic

The biggest historical battle in all of Warhammer 40k – the Siege of Terra – is also one of the hardest to play out fully on the tabletop, due to its vast planet-wide scale and the sheer numbers of warriors involved. Nevertheless, Games Night – tabletop games offshoot of YouTube mega-channel The Yogscast – gave it a bash in their latest video battle report, using classic, tiny-scale Warhammer Epic models from the early 90s.

Released via the Games Night channel on Wednesday, the edited-down battle report (watch it below) lasts 42 minutes, but the full uncut version – only available for paid channel members – is a planet-conquering 3 hours 36 minutes.

Carefully orchestrated and compered by long-time Yogscast presenter Ben Edgar, the game loosely follows the story of the siege as laid out in Dan Abnett’s The End And The Death Horus Heresy books, with each side fielding large, varied Space Marine forces led by multiple Warhammer 40k primarchs. And yes, they are the weird, janky, classic Primarch models from 1992.

Edgar’s fellow Yogscast staffers Tom Clark and Alex Kolodotschko are the players, with Clark commanding the traitor host (led by Mortarion, Angron, and Fulgrim) and Kolodotschko leading the defenders of the Imperial palace (headed by Rogal Dorn, Sanguinius, and Jaghatai Khan).

The Yogscast battleboys’ scratch-built Siege of Terra terrain board is perhaps the greatest star of the show here, though; Alex Kolodotschko has built a really impressive three-stage city siege setup, neatly portraying the concentric walls, gates, outer spaceports, and key strategic points of the Imperial Palace, ready for Chaos Space Marine and 40k titan forces to crash through.

It’s one of the best bespoke table setups we’ve ever seen for narrative play; we’re suddenly inspired us to create our own gigantic, Epic-scale battle boards to play Legions Imperialis, Games Workshop’s modern day reboot of Epic. Luckily, we’ve got a handy guide to picking, mixing, and matching Legions Imperialis terrain!

Still, if they’re all a bit titchy for your taste, try reading our full guide to all the regular size Warhammer 40k factions instead. Or, for daily updates on all things grimdark, bookmark our Warhammer 40k news page and follow Wargamer on Google News.