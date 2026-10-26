Warhammer Age of Sigmar Christmas 2026 Battleforce value breakdown

Today, Games Workshop revealed six new Warhammer Age of Sigmar battleforce box sets for Christmas 2026, each one with the foundation of an Age of Sigmar army inside.

We don't yet know the cost of these boxes, but they always provide a good bundle deal when compared to buying the models separately. If you're wondering which faction was favoured the most, we've done the work and totted up all the price and points totals.

Last year, these sold for about $265 / £165 each - if that's the same this year then each offers a discount of at least $100. Check the prices before you buy though, odds are the better value battleforces might be a couple of quid pricier.

Stormcast Eternals: Annihalation Host

Models US Price UK Price Points Lord-Commander Bastian Carthalos $49.00 £29.50 190 Lord-Relictor $45 £29 120 Lord-Celestant $48.50 £30 100 3 Praetors $60 £37 120 6 Annihilators $124 £79 260 3 Annihilators with Meteoric Grandhammers $62 £39.50 180 TOTAL: $388.50 £244 970

Cities of Sigmar: Knights of Hammerhal

Models US Price UK Price Points Tahlia Vedra, Lioness of the Parch $170 £102.50 340 Freeguild Cavalier-Marshal $62 £39.50 130 10 Freeguild Cavaliers $148 £88 360 TOTAL: $380 £230 830

Maggotkin of Nurgle: Plaguesworn Host

Models US Price UK Price Points Harbinger of Decay $62 £39.50 140 Lord of Blights $35 £22.50 140 3 Sloven Knights $72 £44 180 5 Putrid Blightkings $67.50 £41.50 130 10 Rotswords $67.50 £41.50 210 14 Pox-Wretches with 6 Mire Kelpies $60 £37 110 TOTAL: $364 £226 910

Orruk Warclans: Grunta Stampede

Models US Price UK Price Points Tuskboss on Maw-Grunta $89 £54 270 Maw-Grunta Gouger $89 £54 200 6 Gore-Gruntas $188 £114 320 TOTAL: $366 £222 790

Nighthaunt: Court of the Undying King

Models US Price UK Price Points Nagash, Supreme Lord of the Undead $156 £95 750 2 Dreadblade Harrows $32.75 £18.75 120 10 Dreadscythe Harridans $60 £37 190 10 Bladegheist Revenants $60 £37 200 10 Grimghast Reapers $60 £37 190 TOTAL: $368.75 £224.75 1450

Slaves to Darkness: Legion of Damnation

Models US Price UK Price Points Chaos Lord on Daemonic Mount $67.50 £41.50 130 5 Chaos Chosen $65 £41 250 3 Varanguard $112 £67.50 290 5 Chaos Knights $94 £57 240 10 Chaos Warriors $65 £40 180 TOTAL: $403.50 £247 1090

IF these boxes are all sold for the same price (which we do not know yet) then the winners here are the Slaves to Darkness, the only army here to top $400 of value - plus they get over 1,000 points. Nighthaunt deserve some attention too though - mainly thanks to Nagash being included they have the most points of any box (nearly 1,500!) and it isn't even close.

The Orruk Warclans are the losers, whichever way you slice it. Their battleforce box has the lowest model count, the least points, and the least value. Sad trombone noises.