Warhammer Age of Sigmar Christmas 2026 Battleforce value breakdown

Games Workshop has revealed six boxes crammed full of Warhammer Age of Sigmar miniatures - but which gets you the best savings?

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Warhammer Age of Sigmar 
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Today, Games Workshop revealed six new Warhammer Age of Sigmar battleforce box sets for Christmas 2026, each one with the foundation of an Age of Sigmar army inside.

We don't yet know the cost of these boxes, but they always provide a good bundle deal when compared to buying the models separately. If you're wondering which faction was favoured the most, we've done the work and totted up all the price and points totals.

Last year, these sold for about $265 / £165 each - if that's the same this year then each offers a discount of at least $100. Check the prices before you buy though, odds are the better value battleforces might be a couple of quid pricier.

Stormcast Eternals: Annihalation Host

ModelsUS PriceUK PricePoints
Lord-Commander Bastian Carthalos$49.00£29.50190
Lord-Relictor$45£29120
Lord-Celestant$48.50£30100
3 Praetors$60£37120
6 Annihilators$124£79260
3 Annihilators with Meteoric Grandhammers$62£39.50180
TOTAL:$388.50£244970

Cities of Sigmar: Knights of Hammerhal

ModelsUS PriceUK PricePoints
Tahlia Vedra, Lioness of the Parch$170£102.50340
Freeguild Cavalier-Marshal$62£39.50130
10 Freeguild Cavaliers$148£88360
TOTAL:$380£230830

Maggotkin of Nurgle: Plaguesworn Host

ModelsUS PriceUK PricePoints
Harbinger of Decay$62£39.50140
Lord of Blights$35£22.50140
3 Sloven Knights$72£44180
5 Putrid Blightkings$67.50£41.50130
10 Rotswords$67.50£41.50210
14 Pox-Wretches with 6 Mire Kelpies$60£37110
TOTAL:$364£226910

Orruk Warclans: Grunta Stampede

ModelsUS PriceUK PricePoints
Tuskboss on Maw-Grunta$89£54270
Maw-Grunta Gouger$89£54200
6 Gore-Gruntas$188£114320
TOTAL:$366£222790

Nighthaunt: Court of the Undying King

ModelsUS PriceUK PricePoints
Nagash, Supreme Lord of the Undead$156£95750
2 Dreadblade Harrows$32.75£18.75120
10 Dreadscythe Harridans$60£37190
10 Bladegheist Revenants$60£37200
10 Grimghast Reapers$60£37190
TOTAL:$368.75£224.751450

Slaves to Darkness: Legion of Damnation

ModelsUS PriceUK PricePoints
Chaos Lord on Daemonic Mount$67.50£41.50130
5 Chaos Chosen$65£41250
3 Varanguard$112£67.50290
5 Chaos Knights$94£57240
10 Chaos Warriors$65£40180
TOTAL:$403.50£2471090

IF these boxes are all sold for the same price (which we do not know yet) then the winners here are the Slaves to Darkness, the only army here to top $400 of value - plus they get over 1,000 points. Nighthaunt deserve some attention too though - mainly thanks to Nagash being included they have the most points of any box (nearly 1,500!) and it isn't even close.

The Orruk Warclans are the losers, whichever way you slice it. Their battleforce box has the lowest model count, the least points, and the least value. Sad trombone noises.

Wargamer’s resident trading card games obsessive, Matt lives and breathes Magic: The Gathering, with a growing side-line in Pokémon cards. One of nature’s born dabblers, you can probably find him building a deck that'll never be finished, flicking through an DnD book that won’t make it to the table, or puzzling out a Paradox grand strategy game. Since joining Wargamer, Matt has been leveling up in the ways of painting miniatures, but has yet to figure out any storage solutions beyond gradually sacrificing every spare surface to plastic and paints. You can find Matt’s past games writing on sites like RPS, Dicebreaker, and Syfy Wire. He also spent a year editing articles about photography for Canon. (He/Him)