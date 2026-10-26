Warhammer Age of Sigmar Christmas 2026 Battleforce value breakdown

Today, Games Workshop revealed six new Warhammer Age of Sigmar battleforce box sets for Christmas 2026, each one with the foundation of an Age of Sigmar army inside.
We don't yet know the cost of these boxes, but they always provide a good bundle deal when compared to buying the models separately. If you're wondering which faction was favoured the most, we've done the work and totted up all the price and points totals.
Last year, these sold for about $265 / £165 each - if that's the same this year then each offers a discount of at least $100. Check the prices before you buy though, odds are the better value battleforces might be a couple of quid pricier.
Stormcast Eternals: Annihalation Host
|Models
|US Price
|UK Price
|Points
|Lord-Commander Bastian Carthalos
|$49.00
|£29.50
|190
|Lord-Relictor
|$45
|£29
|120
|Lord-Celestant
|$48.50
|£30
|100
|3 Praetors
|$60
|£37
|120
|6 Annihilators
|$124
|£79
|260
|3 Annihilators with Meteoric Grandhammers
|$62
|£39.50
|180
|TOTAL:
|$388.50
|£244
|970
Cities of Sigmar: Knights of Hammerhal
|Models
|US Price
|UK Price
|Points
|Tahlia Vedra, Lioness of the Parch
|$170
|£102.50
|340
|Freeguild Cavalier-Marshal
|$62
|£39.50
|130
|10 Freeguild Cavaliers
|$148
|£88
|360
|TOTAL:
|$380
|£230
|830
Maggotkin of Nurgle: Plaguesworn Host
|Models
|US Price
|UK Price
|Points
|Harbinger of Decay
|$62
|£39.50
|140
|Lord of Blights
|$35
|£22.50
|140
|3 Sloven Knights
|$72
|£44
|180
|5 Putrid Blightkings
|$67.50
|£41.50
|130
|10 Rotswords
|$67.50
|£41.50
|210
|14 Pox-Wretches with 6 Mire Kelpies
|$60
|£37
|110
|TOTAL:
|$364
|£226
|910
Orruk Warclans: Grunta Stampede
|Models
|US Price
|UK Price
|Points
|Tuskboss on Maw-Grunta
|$89
|£54
|270
|Maw-Grunta Gouger
|$89
|£54
|200
|6 Gore-Gruntas
|$188
|£114
|320
|TOTAL:
|$366
|£222
|790
Nighthaunt: Court of the Undying King
|Models
|US Price
|UK Price
|Points
|Nagash, Supreme Lord of the Undead
|$156
|£95
|750
|2 Dreadblade Harrows
|$32.75
|£18.75
|120
|10 Dreadscythe Harridans
|$60
|£37
|190
|10 Bladegheist Revenants
|$60
|£37
|200
|10 Grimghast Reapers
|$60
|£37
|190
|TOTAL:
|$368.75
|£224.75
|1450
Slaves to Darkness: Legion of Damnation
|Models
|US Price
|UK Price
|Points
|Chaos Lord on Daemonic Mount
|$67.50
|£41.50
|130
|5 Chaos Chosen
|$65
|£41
|250
|3 Varanguard
|$112
|£67.50
|290
|5 Chaos Knights
|$94
|£57
|240
|10 Chaos Warriors
|$65
|£40
|180
|TOTAL:
|$403.50
|£247
|1090
IF these boxes are all sold for the same price (which we do not know yet) then the winners here are the Slaves to Darkness, the only army here to top $400 of value - plus they get over 1,000 points. Nighthaunt deserve some attention too though - mainly thanks to Nagash being included they have the most points of any box (nearly 1,500!) and it isn't even close.
The Orruk Warclans are the losers, whichever way you slice it. Their battleforce box has the lowest model count, the least points, and the least value. Sad trombone noises.