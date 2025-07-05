Chaos Dwarfs teased for Age of Sigmar in Big Summer Warhammer Preview

Games Workshop just gave Warhammer Fantasy fans a not-so-subtle nod at the next race making its way to Age of Sigmar. If the funny hats weren't a dead giveaway already, the Chaos Dwarfs are set to debut in the new setting. If the teasers are anything to go by, their penchant for height-focused fashion will be making a return.

Given their namesake, one wonders how they'll fit with the rest of the Warhammer Age of Sigmar armies. As for what form these fantasy Babylonians will take, all will be revealed on Friday, July 18, 2025. Until then, it's a great time to refresh on who the Chaos Dwarfs are and the last thing they were up to. You know, when Warhammer The Old World was ending, big deal, that one.

The Chaos Dwarfs are a splinter race of the eponymous Dwarfs, who abandoned their ancestors in favor of the minor chaos god Hashut, the Lord of Darkness. Though if one somehow held a conversation with a Chaos Dwarf, they would claim it was the ancestors who had abandoned them.

In their darkest hour, only the darkness responded, and they've worshipped Hashut since. Shortly after that conversation, they would likely enslave you for speaking out of turn. After all, Chaos Dwarfs are defined by three things: chaos magic, slavery, and a very distinct fashion sense.

Other than compensating for something, the very tall hats of the Chaos Dwarfs originated due to fan feedback, which simply asked for the late 1990s models to have "bigger hats." The designers of the time, including Rick Priestley, took that personally.

During the Endtimes, the Chaos Dwarfs were met with karmic "justice" when the Waaagh! of Orc Warlord Grimgor Ironhide razed the empire to the ground. If not for their black orc experiments, perhaps the Chaos Dwarfs could have lived slightly longer than everyone else.

Even so, their aesthetic and arrogance made them a popular Total War: Warhammer 3 faction. Age of Sigmar has dropped hints all over about the Dawi-Zharr's return. Various battletomes and maps have referenced their presence, such as their trading with the Hobgrot slavers of the Orruk Kruleboyz.

The human faction called the Horns of Hashut also confirmed that the Lord of Darkness is still skulking about. Finally, the Chaos Dwarf faction known as the Legion of Azgorh technically existed on the tabletop, but only on a technicality. Later editions of Age of Sigmar never acknowledged them directly in rules and lore.

If you need a refresher on the setting, here's everything we know about Age of Sigmar 4th edition. For more on the factions before, read our piece on all the Warhammer The Old World factions.