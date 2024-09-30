GW drops limited edition Age of Sigmar character ahead of Warhammer Day preview

This year, it’s Warhammer Age of Sigmar that gets the honor of Games Workshop’s limited edition Warhammer Day character mini – and Chaos Sorcerer Tzarketh, Bane of Law sure is a treat for fans of classic, bendy-horned, chaotic Warhammer models.

Revealed via GW’s Warhammer Community site on Monday, Tzarketh is a single, monopose, plastic character mini for the Slaves to Darkness Age of Sigmar army, and you can pre-order him from this Saturday, October 5 – though, as always with these seasonal promo models, he’s only available “while stocks last”.

It’s yet another strong signal that GW’s Warhammer preview stream this Saturday is going to be strongly Chaos-themed. Beyond that, though, we don’t know exactly what to expect from this fresh batch of model reveals – except that there’s content coming for Warhammer 40k, Age of Sigmar, Kill Team, Legions Imperialis, and Warhammer Underworlds.

Per WarCom’s monday article, the preview will run – as usual – on the official Warhammer Twitch channel from 12 noon ET / 9am PT / 5pm BST on Saturday, October 8.

I’m no big Chaos fan – except for my beloved, disgusting Death Guard 40k army, a sundry rabble of Nurgle daemons, and a couple of cheeky Chaos Knights – but even I can dig the details on this Tzarketh model, as a miniature painting challenge.

The string of runic tablets slung around his shoulder; bone totems here, there, and everywhere; the gross skeletal rat corpse hanging off his cloak; the massive, iconic, horned daemon skull atop his helm – all provide ample opportunity for detail work to make him stand out on the tabletop.

But let’s be honest: the stand-out features are the eight-pointed-star-headed staff in his right hand, the now-essential spooky chaos spellbook in his left, and the eldritch flames coming off both of them. As ever with the best chaotic characters in Age of Sigmar, this chap is begging to be converted into a 40k Chaos sorcerer, if that’s your bag.

