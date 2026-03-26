Warhammer Age of Sigmar reveals its best model ever - a walking castle that can join ANY army

Wednesday's Adepticon 2026 preview show was a huge moment for Warhammer across the board (even if The Old World got cruelly forgotten). But in all the Warhammer 40k 11th edition hoohah, there was one big model reveal I wasn't expecting, you weren't expecting, and honestly blew me away. Age of Sigmar's getting a huge new Cities of Sigmar range, and the flagship model is one of the most unexpected, magnificent things Games Workshop has made in years: a goddamn walking castle called the Cannonade Cogfort.

Funnily enough, these humungous, ambulatory gun towers aren't new to the Age of Sigmar setting; they've been described in the Cities of Sigmar Battletome lore and elsewhere for years. My party and I rode in one during a campaign of AoS: Soulbound, the excellent tabletop RPG by Cubicle 7. They're rad as hell.

What is new is that we're getting an absolutely spectacular, centerpiece model for these brilliantly absurd contraptions. In the Adepticon show, presenters Eddie Eccles and Adam Troke confirmed that options would exist to field entire armies of only Cogforts. And, in a genius move of the kind we rarely see in 40k these days, GW is making them playable in lists from all the different Age of Sigmar armies, via the flexible Regiments of Renown rules.

In one fell swoop, that makes these doozies not only one of the most visually ridiculous, fantasy affirming clods of plastic available for any GW game - but also one of the most exciting, versatile canvases for kitbashing and custom jobs we've seen in ages.

Skaven cogforts? Yes please. Soulblight Cogforts, strung with gothy banners and swirling necro-mist? Si Señor. Flesh-eater courts ones, splattered with… actually that one's going to be really gross, but you can bet your bottom dollar there's going to be a ton of them.

Why stop at the Mortal Realms, either? I seem to remember the 41st millennium has absurd walking war machines too; Cogfort Defiler, anyone? Some people just prefer stone, lead, and black powder cannon to corrupted flesh and ectoplasma; there's no accounting for taste.

There are two model variants in the box (which we'd hazard an early guess will cost in the region of $180-200, the price of the largest Imperial Knights). The shooty Cannonade Cogfort rocks a suitably over-named Godbreaker cannon, plus another big gun in its belly, and several hilarious, pulpit mounted pintle guns that look like garlic crushers.

The second option is the Conqueror Cogfort, which wants to get up close and personal with its Realmscorcher Flame Cannon, then drop its tummy mounted drawbridge and disgorge its transport capacity of Infantry models into close combat.

Why do I think this is the best Age of Sigmar model revealed in the game's 11 year life so far? Because it's preposterous - living out on the table that magical combination of awesome power and completely fantastical nonsense that gives Warhammer its heart. And because it does so with an eye-watering standard of quality and detail on the big centerpiece models - a now established trademark of the AoS range that leaves 40k players green with envy.

I've got armies from 10 different Warhammer 40k factions - and I'm in love with Commissar Graves and her tricked out Centaur RSV. But of all the delights GW revealed at Adepticon 2026, the one I most want in my life is an army of bloody stupid walking war castles. That's the Warhammer I want to see in the world - and if this is what we can expect from GW's next era, well, I'm in for a much more fantasy flavored time in the next few years, I think.

What about you? Did the cogforts fortify your heart too? Come join the free Wargamer Discord community and debrief with us - there is so much new Warhammer to talk about, and we're going to be at it for weeks.