Confirming last week's leak, Age of Sigmar is finally getting traditional dwarfs

The dwarfs are back in town. Fresh out of Games Workshop's Big Autumn Preview, the Khazalite Holds are set to emerge from the underground as Warhammer: Age of Sigmar's latest faction. Warhammer Fantasy enjoyers will be right at home here, with familiar runes and stout designs that harken back to Games Workshop's earlier lines of dwarf models. Of course, Age of Sigmar's dwarfs are officially known as duardin, but the vibes here are immaculately and unrepentantly dwarfen.

The preview showed off plenty of units across the upcoming Age of Sigmar faction. Leading the charge is Hjulda Drakkblud, a mighty duardin leader encased in sturdy armour and wielding a fearsome two-handed axe - she also has great hair. She stands at the head of the Khazalite Holds Army Stet, which also includes 10 Clanshields, three Gholems of Gazul and an Oathkeeper Cannon.

The Clanshields are your standard, stout sword-and-board infantry, while the Gholems tower above the battlefield, acting as heavy-hitting monstrous infantry. The Oathkeeper Cannon does what it says on the tin - it's a sturdy siege weapon, ideal for blowing your enemies to bits.

Outside of the army set, we're also getting a Thrynn and Runewright box, as well as the awe-inspiring High Kyng Valankrom, Clangunners, the Stonebreaker Mortar (an alternate assembly from the Oathkeeper Cannon kit), the elite Valayan Guardians and the Gohlems of Valaya (an alternate assembly of the Gholems of Gazul set).



High Kyng Valankrom stands as a particularly impressive setpiece. Leader of the Khazalite Holds, Valankrom rides into battle on a magical stone barge which he sits atop in a majestic throne. It's dramatic, over the top, and dwarfen as hell.

In another welcome spate of news, fans of the Slayer-inspired Fyreslayers may be pleased to see that the faction is being rolled into the wider Khazalite Holds, offering some pleasing duardin cooperation.

Thinking of getting into the new faction? Let us know on the Wargamer Discord.