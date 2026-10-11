Dwarfen throngs and pre-painted 40k battlefields stand out in the latest Warhammer preview

In the depths of the Mortal Realms, old war drums sound once more. The Khazalite Holds, a brand new Age of Sigmar faction, take center stage in the latest Warhammer preview. This signals that the new sculpts will be available for pre-order imminently, ushering in a heartening return to the old-school Dwarfen aesthetics of yore. However, those of a more grimdark persuasion are also in for a major new release: pre-painted terrain. The Battlefields: Armageddon set represents the first Games Workshop terrain set of its kind and offers a novel option for those looking to set up a 40k battlefield without the usual hassle.

That said, as much as the new pre-painted terrain marks a bold departure for Games Workshop, it's the new Age of Sigmar faction that enjoys the top spot in the latest Warhammer Community preview.

The Khazalite Holds Army set promises a self-contained army consisting of 10 Clanshields, three Gholems of Gazul, an Oathkeeper Cannon, and dwarfen hero Hjulda Drakkblud. The sculpts are gorgeous, harkening back to the old Dwarf armies of Warhammer Fantasy while boasting the dynamic poses and impressive detail for which the modern Age of Sigmar range is known. The Army Set, along with every other product featured in the preview, will be available for pre-order next weekend, most likely on October 17.

Meanwhile, in the grim darkness of the far future, the Battlefields: Armageddon set is also up for preview. Games Workshop's first-ever pre-painted battlefield. The kit includes all the pieces, boards, and terrain area footprints needed to play any of the missions from the Chapter Approved 2026-27 Mission Deck. It includes eight Large Manufactorum Ruins, eight Small Manufactorum Ruins, two Shock Arrays, two Capacitor Stacks, four Rockrete Barricades, two Generator Shrines, and four Galvanic Pylons.

The latest preview also includes a stunning new Warhammer Day commemorative miniature and a new Black Library novel: Shadow of the Silver Wolf. The novel follows Stormcast Eternal Neave Blacktalon and her allies as they find themselves in the nightmare-wreathed city of Greybank.

What are your thoughts on the new pre-painted terrain? Tell us on the Wargamer Discord.