To our horror, this Warhammer mini is completely edible

Connor, who runs the Instagram account Crypsis Art, specializes in painting miniatures to terrify and disturb, and now this Canadian artist is creating a Warhammer work that you could actually physically eat… though that doesn't mean anyone not already in the service of Nurgle would want to...

Produced as a proof of concept for the horror and grimdark miniature painting contest Horrors of the Flesh, Connor's Age of Sigmar Lord of Plagues mini is constructed from gelatin - and has an astonishing level of detail. It's basically Warhammer's version of 'is this cake'?

Created from ballistic gelatine, cast in a silicone mold, the miniature has bones of pasta, and was painted to perfection with corn starch slurry. It does not look or sound appetizing, nor is it meant to, but you could eat it. Crypsis says they also experimented with a version that had hot sauce for blood, which I can't imagine made it tastier…

"Painting on gelatine is quite the challenge," he adds. "So sloppy impasto is the only technique available on a budget."

"My art is a reflection of what inspires and disgusts me the most, with a heavy dose of body horror and a little bit of science," the creator says. "I started with body horror, making lots of David Cronenberg-inspired minis, then leaned into a bit of science with things like tensegrity warhammer minis. My wobbly Nurgle mini is the confluence of those two things: visceral body horror to disgust and a little bit of science to provide some novelty."

While this Lord of Plagues is made from consumable ingredients, it won't be safely eatable for long.

"In my mind, the natural next step for this is going beyond body horror and leaning into actual rot. With a mold that can cast various organic materials, I plan on making something that can either be inoculated with fungus or just decompose into something really gross."

"For my other minis, I'm finally moving past Cronenberg and planning on making stuff inspired by John Carpenter and Guillermo del Toro".

You can share your favorite minis and get inspiration from our community, over on the Wargamer Discord. And don't forget to check out Crypsis Art's other work!