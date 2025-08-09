You can win Warhammer Age of Sigmar's new Chaos Dwarfs army free from GW

Warhammer: Age of Sigmar hammers home the conflict between Order and Chaos even further than its predecessor. The forces of Chaos, though with new names and ways to maim, are still strikingly familiar. You have the typical bloodthirsty Khornates, the smug Tzeentch acolytes, the ever-down-bad Slaneesh cultists, and the stinking spawn of Nurgle (plus a few trillion talking rats). The latest to join the fray are the Helsmiths of Hashut, the AoS counterpart of the Chaos Dwarves.

The Warhammer Fantasy successor loves its subtle twists with its Age of Sigmar armies. This time around, Hashut is no longer just some random chaos god. Now, he's an exiled god from the original Duardin pantheon. Wielding his power with reckless abandon, the god's greed wreaked havoc on the mortal realms, and his followers are just as brutal.

If you want to lead these grim yet highly fashionable warriors, then you should join Games Workshop's latest contest. In a distinctly un-Hashut fashion, GW will give away ten of these avaricious army sets. The army set includes the following malicious miniatures for your next wargame.

War Despot

Infernal Cohorts

Tormentor Bombard

Deathshrieker Rocket Battery

Dominator Engine

If these Duardin deviants are your style, then you can win a chance by following the instructions below.

Download the Adamantine Chain Quakes battle plan or the Desolation of the Mortal Realms spearhead module. Play a game of Warhammer: Age of Sigmar using either of the downloadable games for a chance to win. (If you play both games, then you get two entries for the draw.) Create a My Warhammer account and sign up for the official Warhammer newsletter. Make sure you have the same email for both. Wait for the form in the newsletter and fill out the results from the two games.

You can see more details on the official Warhammer Community website.

Whichever plan you use depends entirely on your playstyle. Adamantine Chain Quakes will leave your forces divided, battling hazards and foes alike. In contrast, the Spearhead game focuses on generating desolation points for battle tactic cards. The Helsmiths of Hashut giveaway will last until Monday, September 1, 2025.

Fortunately, you don't need Hashut's blursed blessing to enjoy the Wargamer Discord and chat with some new friends. If you want to learn more about the Helsmith's precursors, the Warhammer Chaos Dwarfs guide is well worth a read.