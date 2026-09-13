Games Workshop accidentally teases pleasingly nostalgic new Dwarf faction on web store

In what was most likely a misstep from some poor soul in charge of the Warhammer Store's website, Games Workshop accidentally gave us a glimpse at an upcoming Dwarf faction for Age of Sigmar. While the Kharadron Overlords add a dynamic, steampunk-adjacent aesthetic to the game and the Fyreslayers are wonderfully reminiscent of Warhammer Fantasy's Dwarf Slayers, no Dwarfen offering from Age of Sigmar has really filled the void left by the more typical dwarfs of yesteryear. This is poised to change, thanks to the Khazalite Holds.

Games Workshop revealed several miniatures from the faction on the Warhammer Store, including some footsoldiers, some larger golem-like constructs, and what looks like a Dwarfen general. We've popped the image from the Warhammer Store banner below for your convenience. However, since Games Workshop has since taken down the webpage and has not provided high-res versions of the image, we'll all have to settle for a bit of blurriness in the meantime.

The dwarfen footsoldiers look stoic and unrelenting, their shields bearing traditional runes that fans of Warhammer Fantasy may well recognize. The golem looks stout as all hell, ready to deal out punishment with its greathammer - most likely as some sort of linebreaker. Last, and most impressive of all, we have the leader of the drawfen band. Wearing thick armour and remarkably well-plaited hair, our general sports a billowing cloak, great axe and a fetching headpiece (as well as a tactical rock for good measure).

Notably, aside from briefly posting the above image on the web store, Games Workshop has not released any further concrete information about the Age of Sigmar faction or the leak at the time of writing. We advise staying vigilant for rumours and hearsay. That said, it's very refreshing to see Age of Sigmar's dwarfs return to their aesthetic and thematic roots.

Excited about the Khazalite Holds? Tell us why on the Wargamer Discord.