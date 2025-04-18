Get a free $200 Warhammer army set by painting a Silly Little Guy with us

If you missed out on Warhammer Age of Sigmar‘s latest batch of garrulous, green-skinned gobbos, don’t panic – we’ve got a brand new Gloomspite Gitz Gitmob Army Set to give away! And all you have to do for a chance to win it is hop into Wargamer’s Discord community and share a photo of the absolute Silliest Little Guy in your miniature collection.

If you haven’t already, this is your cue to join the Wargamer Discord server – and from there, head to the Warhammer Competitions channel to see the rules for our giveaway.

Heartfelt thanks go to Games Workshop for sending us the Gitmob army set for review – we didn’t get to it in time, but our loss can be your gain! Entering is nice and simple – since we don’t do joke April Fool stories any more, we’re asking everyone to share their most foolish (a.k.a. silliest) painted miniature.

It doesn’t have to be from any of the Age of Sigmar armies, or even Warhammer at all, either – any single character model can be a contender, as long as it’s a shonky weirdo of one kind or another!

Entries are open until April 25, so you’ve got a whole week left to join in, and get your name in the hat to win $230 of brand new gobbos, including:

Wolf-riding chieftain Droggz da Sunchompa (complete with a magnificent Tactical Rock).

Six Snarlpack Cavalry – slavering wolves, each crewed with two goblins.

Two Sunsteala Wheela war chariots – fast movers perfect for zooming onto objectives and heading off enemy advances.

Here’s GW’s contrast paint tutorial on those wolfy bois, to get you in the mood (though you should refer to our full tutorial for painting miniatures too, of course!)

This is just one of four competitions and giveaways you can enter as a member of our lovely new Discord community right now – and we’ll be doing a lot more of them over the coming weeks and months!

That’s not all you can expect in our Discord, though – we also run weekly, live hobby hangout sessions; live chats to meet Wargamer’s editorial team; and online board game sessions for banging games like Blood on the Clocktower. We’ve got loads more on the horizon, too – starting with live AMAs with the creators of your favorite games, starting in the next couple of weeks! So join now, and keep your eyes peeled for everything that’s going on!