Warhammer Age of Sigmar just dropped a Valentine's gift for Sylvaneth armies

Warhammer Age of Sigmar may not get as many reveals as its spacefaring brother 40k, but they more than make up for it with class. Age of Sigmar miniatures are some of the prettiest that Games Workshop has released, thanks to its high fantasy setting. Few factions are as aesthetic in their aura as the Sylvaneth faction. For Valentine's Day, these tree-hugging murder elves got a wonderful gift.

The Grove Guardian is the latest surprise drop for Warhammer Age of Sigmar, and Valentine's was the perfect day for it. It's a season of love and beauty, and few things are as lovely as nature. But even love can become toxic, and few among the Warhammer Age of Sigmar armies embody that better than the Sylvaneth. Amidst the menagerie of murder, however, the Grove Guardian looks absolutely gorgeous

Initially teased on a Rumour Engine post, few expected the random bug creature to be at the base of such a beautiful matriarch. Delicate flowers adorn the twisted tree upon which the Guardian sits, all while a newly-formed Sylvaneth peeks out of the trunk. These are the sights you'd rarely see in the grimdark 40k, and part of Age of Sigmar's unique appeal.

The Grove Guardian will be released alongside a new Battletome for the Sylvaneth faction. Three new boxed sets accompany this Battletome release. Battleforce: Strongroot Grove, Spearhead: Spitewing Flight and Regiment of Renown: Twisted Branch. For players who've desperately wanted their nature-loving horrors to get some love, Games Workshop has you covered for the year.

Here's a breakdown of what minis comes with each set.

Battleforce: Strongroot Grove

3x Treelords

6x Kurnoth Hunters

Spearhead: Spitewing Flight

1x Archrevenant

3x Revenant Seekers

3x Spiterider Lancers

5x Gossamid Archers

Regiment of Renown: Twisted Branch

1x Branchwych

8x Twistweald

1x Swarmsage

These Warhammer: Age of Sigmar Sylvaneth sets will launch sometime in 2026.

If you need a refresher on what Age of Sigmar's about, here's everything we know about Age of Sigmar 4th Edition.