The Helsmiths of Hashut are on a limited time offer in today's AoS preview

The people have waited long enough for the return of their big hat boys in Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, and it's finally happening this week. The Helsmiths of Hashut are up for preorder on Saturday, September 13, and they look every bit as mean and greedy as ever. On the Warhammer 40,000 side of things, the planet Necromunda takes a break from violent gangs by showcasing violent space cops instead.

Unlike so many Age of Sigmar armies that made the jump from the Old World, the Chaos Dwarves retain much of their old identity. They are still cruel, greedy and brilliant industrialists, utilizing daemon machines to fulfill their dark lord's work. The Bullfather is hard to please, but the march of machinery trampling mortals underfoot should elicit a devious smile.

The special box set will feature a unique version of the Battletome: Helsmiths of Hashut with a full-art cover and a luxurious gold foil for the text. Notably for competitive Age of Sigmar players, the post confirms multiple Armies of Renown.

The Helsmiths of Hashut army set contains the following miniatures::

1x War Despot

10x Infernal Cohorts with Hashutite Spears

1x Hobgrot Gong Carrier

1x Dominator Engine

1x Tormentor Bombard

The Helsmiths of Hashut army set will reportedly only be available while stocks last. With the hype surrounding the tyrannical faction, you may want to keep that preorder page refreshed this coming Saturday.

In other Age of Sigmar news, Spearhead sets for the Deathrattle Tomb Host and Snarlpack Huntaz will also be available, perfect for filling out those respective armies with some warm (or cold) bodies.

Moving over to Necromunda, the hive of scum and villainy is long overdue some cold and calculating justice. The Palanite Enforcers are a personal regiment of peacekeepers under Lord Helmawr. As can be expected for a private "security" force, they are no less brutal than the gangs they seek to eliminate.

The Necromunda Palanite Enforcers pack include the following miniatures:

2x Captains

2x Sergeants

2x Subjugator Sergeants

2x Hardcase Cyber-mastiffs

They also come with an upgrade kit and arsenal of weapons. Street tier stuff such as shock batons and autopistols dominate these weapon lists.

In addition to the Enforcers pack, the Palanite Enforcers Haunts, Palanite Companions and Ashwing Helamites will come in sets of two Forge World miniatures. Finally, classic Space Wolves miniatures are coming for a limited time on a made-to-order capacity.

You can learn more about all these pre-orders and more on the official Warhammer Community page.

Looking for some new wargame companions? The Wargamer Discord has plenty of enthusiasts to chat with. If you're interested in updating your 40k knowledge, the Warhammer 40k factions page is updated with the latest information on every army.