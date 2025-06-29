The Idoneth Deepkin surge into battle in this Warhammer: Age of Sigmar preview

Warhammer: Age of Sigmar features quite the roster of unique races, and the Idoneth Deepkin are a peak example of that. Whenever people think of "elves", the lush forests of high elves or seedy underground cities of the dark elves come to mind first. This Sunday's preview showcases an altogether different kind of elf: one fueled by an obsession with souls.

The Idoneth Deepkin are Warhammer's take on those abyssal creatures of the deep. Borne from a failed experiment to recreate the High Elves of the World-That-Was, these soulless experiments have taken to the sea to continue their cursed existence. As for how the Idoneth Deepkin lost their souls in the first place, you can thank Slaanesh.

For context, the Idoneth were born from the souls of those devoured by the hedonistic Chaos god. Despite the Idoneth's hatred for the Dark Prince, these aelven misfits are cursed to a similarly hedonistic lifestyle. Unlike their Drukhari counterparts from the Warhammer 40k factions, the Deepkin do not relish their plight.

Due to their weak souls, they must feast on the life essence of mortals to continue their meager existence. Their home in the dark sea may seem like overkill, but it's the only place their people can actually stand a chance against the rest of the world. Their obsession with souls extends to their social hierarchy, as those with more complete souls have the privilege of leadership and spiritual roles.

The fierce Akhelian warrior-kings and mystical Isharann sorcerers lead the soulless mass of Namarti in short yet brutal raids on mortal settlements. All these and more are featured as part of the Battletome: Idoneth Deepkin, a 98-page book about the rules and lore of the aquatic race.

Here's a teaser of the upcoming miniatures for the Idoneth Deepkin set:

Mathaela, Oracle of the Abyss

Idoneth Deepkin: Manifestations

Isharann Soulscryer

Spearhead: Akhelian Tide Guard

Ikon of the SeaIkon of the Sea

Outside of the Deepkin, the other collectible of note is a Skaven Deathmaster plushy of the Clans Eshin. It is, allegedly, much less likely to stab you than a real Skaven.

If you want to go in-depth on the Idoneth Deepkin, start discussing with AoS fans on the Wargamer Discord. Alternatively, brush up on what the rest of the New World has to offer with the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar armies guide. If chaos stuff in SPACE is more your jam, give the Warhammer 40k Horus Heresy books a shot.