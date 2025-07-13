The Blades of Khorne and the Kharadron battle in this week's AoS preorders

Warhammer Age of Sigmar has several "kool konsonant" factions running around, and this week's pre-orders highlight that. The Blades of Khorne are ready to kill for their bloody god with an all-new battletome. Across the battlefield, the Kharadron Overlords violently maintain their massive wealth with an updated battletome of their own.

The Blades of Khorne are unsurprisingly more violent than most Warhammer Age of Sigmar armies. The Hound of Vengeance Karanaak is joined by ten of his most loyal (and hungry) Flesh Hounds. Soon after the slaughter, an eight-man band known as the Claws of Karanak gnaw on the "leftovers" of these hunts.

Another notable group joining the fight is the Red Revelation, a faction of mercenaries who will take on the highest bidders, provided they don't accidentally maul them first. Slaughterpirest Zarxor Hell-Eye is joined by ten bloodreaders and five Skullreapers while "freelancing" for his violent deity.

Here are the other generic Khornate forces for next week's preorder:

1x Mighty Lord of Khorne

1x Deathbringer

1x Bloodsecrator

1x Bloodstoker

1x Khorgorath

5x Blood Warriors

10x Bloodreavers

Where Khorne trades in blood, the Kharadron Overlords trade in gold. Okay, they also do the blood thing, but that's only if you forget their gold. The notable faction from these dime-counting duardin is Drekki's Privateers. The swashbuckling Drekki Flynt is joined by ten of his loyal Arkanauts on his iconic flagship, the Aelsling.

The traditional Khardron Overlord army will be fielding these mercenary merchants soon:

1x Endrinmaster in Dirigible Suit

5x Grundstok Thunderers

3x Endrinriggers

1x Grundstok Gunhauler

1x Null-Khemist

5x Vongrim Harpoon Crew

5x Vongrim Salvagers

1x Zontari Endrin Dock

3x Auto-Endrins

In addition to the Khornate and Kharadron factions, seven classic terrain sets are coming in next week's preorder. These detailed dioramas will make any Age of Sigmar display a beautiful battleground. However, they are all made to order, meaning players won't have forever to pick them up. Specifically, they have until Monday, July 28, to pick up these terrain collections.

