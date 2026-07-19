Latest Games Workshop pre-orders show that Age of Sigmar is far from Ogor

Feeling hungry? Games Workshop is attempting to sate our respective appetites with its latest slate of pre-orders. The Ogor Mawtribes are getting a brand new army set, replete with plenty of fresh sculpts. As you'd hope for a faction where the average footsoldier is the size of a monster, the level to detail on the new models is fantastic, making the new army set well worth a look.

Spiritual successors to the Ogre Kingdoms from Warhammer Fantasy, the Ogor Mawtribes bring musclebound brutality to Warhammer Age of Sigmar. The new army box, which is now available for pre-order, includes a Tyrant, two Maulbeast Cavalry, three Ironguts and 20 Gluttons alongside the brand new Battletome.

All of these miniatures are brand new sculpts, offering a a welcome revitalization for the iconic Age of Sigmar faction. Every fold of fat and slab of metal armour is lavishly rendered, giving each of the new miniatures a sense of immense bulk.

The Ogors are pleasingly customizable too. The Tyrant has two separate belly plates for you to choose from, as well as a range of weapons for you to choose from. In a similar fashion, you can build the Maulbeast Cavalry as Maulbeast Raiders.

Speaking as an Ogre Kingdoms fan of old, these new sculpts have me extremely excited. Games Workshop's fantasy settings have always been rife with monstrousness. The bulk and greed at the heart of the Ogor Mawtribes is gorgeously reflected in this new army. For me, the Tyrant takes the cake, their back banner adding extra height to the towering figure. The jagged metal of the Ogor's gutplates helps sell the brutal, ramshackle nature of their armory.

Fans of giant things will also be pleased to note that the Legions Imperialis are getting three new Warlord Titans to help you dominate large-scale battles in the grimdark future.

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