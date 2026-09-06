The latest Warhammer preview is large and in charge

Warhammer Age of Sigmar is no stranger to immense miniatures. From towering mechanized Cogforts to giant ethereal stag beetles, there's plenty of precedent for larger-than-life customers in the Mortal Realms. However, the Sons of Behemat take this a step further. This faction of literal actual giants has every one of its models tower over the battlefield - each an immense monstrosity in their own right. In welcome news for fans of the idea that bigger means better, the Sons of Behemat have just gotten an official Warhammer Preview, indicating that pre-orders for new additions to the range are likely just a week away.

This hulking Age of Sigmar faction has a new leader, too: the fearsome Ma Maegran, Chooser of the Mighty. This looming matriarch is a powerful magic user, bestowing blessings upon other giants and striding into battle alongside a pair of Ancient Ghyrochs. This immense warrior-shepherd is front-and-center in the new preview, and with good reason.

However, Ma Maegran isn't the only kit featured in the preview. We've also been treated to a close-up look at the Boss-stompers. These are the elite offerings from the Sons of Behemat. Obsessed with battle, they're poised to grind their enemies into the dirt. The kit contains three models and can also be assembled as a trio of Rock-Hurlers, if the ranged approach is more your speed.

The preview also contained news of an upcoming box set: the Stomper Tribe. This box will include an immense Warstomper Mega-Gargant and three Mancrusher Gargants to keep it company. The Warstomper can be built as either a Gatebreaker or Kraken-eater Mega-Gargant, while the three Mancrushers are heavily customizable - originally designed as part of a versatile cross-faction kit for Warhammer Fantasy.

As you might expect, the Sons of Behemat are also getting a new Battletome alongside Warscroll Cards and snazzy new dice. All in all, something big is certainly on the horizon.

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