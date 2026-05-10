The latest Warhammer preview headlines with my favorite model in Age of Sigmar history

Occasionally, Games Workshop will release a model that doesn't just live up to the company's legacy of over-the-top grim fantasy but outright surpasses it. The Cities of Sigmar Cogfort is one such model. This lumbering fortress-on-legs looks like it marched straight out of a Jon Blanche fever dream and straight into our hearts. What's more, the gorgeous new model is center stage in the latest Warhammer Community preview post, meaning that pre-orders for the kit will almost certainly go up next week.

The Cogfort is the vanguard of a new round of updates and kits for the Cities of Sigmar - easily my favorite Age of Sigmar army thanks to its emphasis on the defiant grit of mortals. As you might expect, this means that the new Battletome: Cities of Sigmar is also part of the preview and will also be going up for pre-order.

We've also got a range of Cities of Sigmar characters on the docket who really hammer home (pun intended) the diverse and eclectic roster on offer. Erasmus Zonn the Enlightened One brings some esoteric magical flair to proceedings, while the Mallus Forgepriest pulls triple-duty as a blacksmith, chaplain, and battlefield exorcist.

Two new spellcasters are joining the fray, too. The Aqshian Pyrocaster perfectly embodies the volatility of aqshy-borne magic, while the Amethyst Knellmage is just as ominous as you might hope for a wizard channeling Shyish.

The Freeguild Gallants are also taking the field. These are knights who eschew their steeds and opt to fight on foot. The Gallants are supported by the Gate Gargants, a set of matching gargants which carry two halves of a massive gate. The Freeguild Grenadiers also add a heavy close-quarter ranged option for those who like to live dangerously.

Regarding box sets, we have a new Spearhead centred around Pontifex Zenestra and the more zealous side of the Cities of Sigmar, along with a Regiment of Renown centred on a father-daughter witch-hunting duo: Ven Denst's Hounds.

Bringing up the rear, there's the Dawner's Triumph, a mobile monument which inspires Sigmarite troops, and Jorvan Kreel, Heir of the Kraken, a disgraced ranger with the angsty haircut to prove it.

Thinking of grabbing a Cogfort for yourself? Tell us your plans on the Wargamer Discord.