Nurgle's finest minis jump from Warhammer Quest: Darkwater to Age of Sigmar

There are so many Warhammer tabletop games out there now, and each has their own exclusive miniatures. Among the newest crop is Warhammer: Darkwater Quest, a dungeon crawler set within Age of Sigmar. The primary villain of this particular game is none other than Nurgle, Lord of Plagues. Naturally, that means some truly vile miniatures remained locked away in the dark waters of this crawler.

Until now, that is.

For today's Warhammer preview, it's a nonstop barrage of Warhammer Nurgle's most putrid soldiers. Leading the charge is Festus the Leechlord, an alchemist with a penchant for plagues. His ascension to daemonhood has granted him revoltingly powerful abilities, sure to send enemies reeling. Festus rides into battle astride the great beast Gathoblyt, which is nearly as disgusting as he is.

Leaving the Darkwater box sets is the Court of Gelgus Pust, alongside two of the Cankerborn and their Pestilent Pollutants. The so-called court consists of the Prince of Sores himself, Belga the Cystwitch, and Shaman Foulhoof. As grimy as these folks are, they hardly do all the dirty work themselves. The Cankerborn are ancient daemons spawned from Nurgle's personal garden. They appear only after a great desecration, to rub salt in the wound (if said salt was actually bio-hazardous sludge).

Here are the other miniatures coming for preorder next week (mostly more children of Nurgle):

3x Sloven Knights

5x Putrid Blightkings

10x Rotswords

10x Beastmen

14x Pox-Wretches

6x Mire Kelpies

1x Spoilpox Scrivener

1x set of The Pustules

1x set of Spearhead: Bubonic Cell

1x set of Spearhead: Helforge Host

1x Made-to-Order Sisters of Battle Army Set

Nearly all of these miniatures will be available for pre-order on January 3, 2026. The exception is the Sisters of Battle Army Set, which is only available from January 1 to January 12, 2026. More details can be found on the official Warhammer Community post.war

Much like Nurgle, the Warhammer Discord welcomes all (minus the "gift" of horrific diseases). For more on the AoS setting, check out our Warhammer Age of Sigmar armies guide.