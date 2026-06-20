The new Warhammer pre-orders offer a brand-new core book and plushie power fists

As is Games Workshop's ancient tradition, the storied miniatures company has released a new round of pre-orders for the week, including the new Warhammer: Age of Sigmar General's Handbook, new box sets (and a new hero) for the Hedonites of Slannesh, new ways to get your hands on certain Skaven models, and an honest-to-goodness plushie power fist.

Complete with the usual trimmings, the General's Handbook 2026-27 headlines the pre-order post, boasting everything you need to get stuck into the new season of Age of Sigmar. It also includes reference cards and six objective markers.

Those in a decadent mood can now pre-order the Hedonites of Slaanesh Battletome, the official companion to the faction and bursting with rules and lore. Battleforce: The Decadent Host and Spearhead: Epicurean Revellers are also now up for pre-order, giving you a boxed deal on mortal Hedonites and Slanneshi demons, respectively. The Lord of Hysteria, an elegant new Hedonites hero, is also up for grabs, along with the bickering Thricefold Discord and the deeply creepy Accursed Reflection Regiment of Renown.

Switching to an entirely different Age of Sigmar faction, the Skaven are also making a return. Sinister Assassin Deathmaster Crixxit is now free from the City of Ash box set and is eligible for separate purchase, along with the elite and deadly Skaven Gutter Runners. The Gutter Runners can also be assembled as Night Runners, if you're looking for a less distinguished group of ratty assassins.

Speaking of City of Ash, the City of Ash Gaming Pack is now available, offering fresh approaches to Spearhead - Age of Sigmar's more self-contained, starter-friendly format. The Gaming Pack includes a double-sided board, some terrain, a rulebook, five objective markers, and 36 cards to go with your Spearhead games.

Last, but not least, we have the glorious plush Ultramarine Power Fist from TOMY. I never thought I'd feel compelled to describe a power fist as either 'cuddly' or 'adorable', but here we are. True to Games Workshop's tradition of cheeky subversion, this simulacrum of the famous weapon of war looks soft as heck.

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