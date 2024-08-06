GW unveils Age of Sigmar’s new Skaven and Stormcast this week

Games Workshop has announced a new Warhammer Age of Sigmar preview livestream this Saturday, August 10, which it says will “reveal a whole roster of amazing new miniatures” for the Stormcast Eternals and Skaven factions.

Reported via GW’s Warhammer Community site on Tuesday, the upcoming stream will reportedly unveil the full new ranges of miniatures for the Skaven and Stormcast Eternals factions for the first time.

The upcoming stream will run from 12 noon ET / 9am PT / 5pm BST on Saturday, August 10 via the Warhammer YouTube channel.

GW released a big pile of new models for both popular Age of Sigmar armies as part of the Skaventide box set, which launched the game’s fourth edition in July – but it always confirmed there were more new kits on the way.

We’ve already seen two of these extra models – the Skaven Abhorrent Brood Terror and Stormcast Winged Knight Azyros – shown off since June, but we’re rather excited to see what else GW has up its rat-bitten sleeves. WarCom’s Monday article doesn’t specify beyond “a whole roster”, but we’ve got our claws crossed for a goodly few new toys to gawk at.

The brief teaser video for Saturday’s stream (watch it below) flashes up the silhouette of what is clearly an imposing new Skaven character, holding a nasty-looking blade and bearing a big banner on its back.

Could one of the storied Skaven heroes of Warhammer The Old World be making their debut in the Mortal Realms? Ikit Claw perhaps, or the legendary Queek Headtaker?

Both have been portrayed with back-mounted banners – and Ikit Claw’s original model shows them in armor with a cowl and pointed shoulders a lot like the ones on that silhouette. Either one of them joining the Age of Sigmar would be a big boost to the perfidious ratmen.

This preview marks the conclusion of GW’s “The Slaughter at Hel Crown” community campaign, which has been collecting and tallying fans’ game results since the release of the Skaventide box on July 13, to tell a basic narrative about rats versus stormcasts battles both inside and outside the city of Hel Crown. The promotion is now closed for new entries as of Monday, August 5.

Five lucky entrants to the promo will be getting every new Stormcast Eternals or Skaven release from now until July 2025 – but while those winners haven’t been announced yet, the result of the battle for Hel Crown seems to be pretty conclusive: the Skaven win-rate in the “inside the city” portion was 62%, and “outside the city” the ratmen racked up a masterful 81% wins.

We’ll bring you all the latest reveals for both armies once they’re live – to stay up to date, bookmark our Age of Sigmar news page and follow Wargamer on Google News.