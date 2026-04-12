This new Warhammer Age of Sigmar box looks like an ideal starter set

Warhammer Age of Sigmar can be pretty off-putting to potential newcomers. Despite the iconic, dark-fantasy aesthetic, the high-concept metaphysical battles and interplanar conflicts can be difficult to contend with. Fortunately, Games Workshop's latest Sunday Preview has given us details for a brand new self-contained Age of Sigmar box which looks grounded, glorious, and ideal for newcomers.

Spearhead: City of Ash has the slogging, mortal infantry of the Cities of Sigmar fighting sinister Skaven ratfolk for control of the urban ruins. What's more, it's going up for pre-order next week. Containing 42 miniatures, the set boasts two self-contained armies. What's more, the box includes the Warhammer Age of Sigmar Handbook, a core rulebook for the game, as well as the City of Ash battlepack book, chock-full of bespoke missions and rules for fighting in a ruined fantasy city.

You'll also get a game board, two ruined terrain pieces, five relic objectives, and a deck of 36 Spearhead cards. While this will only provide a relatively simple battlefield, it's ideal for those taking their first steps into Warhammer Age of Sigmar or who just want to experiment with a fantasy wargame.

The miniatures on offer are evocative, expressive affairs and include some of my favorite fantasy models from Games Workshop in a long while. The box contains Jorvan Kreel and Thexa the Ash Panther, a Mallus Forgepriest, five Freeguild Gallants, 10 Freeguild Grenadiers, Deathmaster Crixxit, a Skaven Deathmaster, 10 Gutter Runners, 10 Night Runners, and two Bomb Rats.

Standout models include the Freeguild Gallants and Deathmaster Crixxit. The Gallants are knights from the Cities of Sigmar who have deigned to slog it on foot with the rest of the infantry. The five models you get in the box are detailed, heavily armored treats. Crixxit, by contrast, is the spitting image of a cruel and deadly skaven assassin. His dynamic pose and poison-drenched knives look right out of a Warhammer art book.

City of Ash looks to be a gorgeous love letter to two beloved Age of Sigmar armies.

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