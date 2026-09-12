The newest Warhammer pre-orders tower over their rivals

Pre-orders are now available for the latest wave of reinforcements for the towering Sons of Behemat. Very much the 'oops all giants' of Age of Sigmar armies, the Sons of Behemat make for some impressive sculpts that tower over almost all of the game's other offerings. The wave of pre-orders consists of two main kits, a new army box, a duelling game, the latest Battletome, an assortment of Warscroll Cards and faction-specific dice.

Leading the charge at the top of the preview are the two new kits on offer, Ma Maegran, Chooser of the Mighty, and the Boss Stompers, as well as the new army box: the Stomper Tribe. Ma Maegran represents a fantastic new set piece for any Sons of Behemat army. Part shepherd, part wizard and all stomp, Maegran is flanked by two Ancient Ghyrochs, giving her some serious punch on the battlefield.

Next up we have the Boss-Stompers. These represent elite gargants who eat, drink, and breathe fighting. They can also be assembled as Rock-hurlers for those of a more ranged inclination.

Though it doesn't boast any new sculpts, the new army box is a welcome, cost-effective offering for Gargant-enjoyers. The Stomper Tribe contains a Warstomper Mega-Gargant (also buildable as a Gatebreaker or Kraken-eater) alongside three Mancrusher Gargants. Though they're old kits, the Mancrushers are versatile models and make a great starting point for those wanting to get into the Age of Sigmar faction.

Pre-orders are also available for the Brawlers of Behemat - a standalone game which pitches two Mega-Gargants against one another. Though I can't vouch for the quality of the game, the chance to buy two Mega-Gargants and a bunch of terrain in the same box could prove enticing for any aspiring battlefield-makers out there.

We're also getting the updated Sons of Behemat Battletome, along with the usual slew of new Warscroll cards and dice.

Looking for reinforcements of your own? Try the Wargamer Discord.