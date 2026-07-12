More Ogors teased for Warhammer Age of Sigmar in this Sunday Preview

Warhammer: Age of Sigmar has gotten a lot of love from Games Workshop with its releases lately. 2026 saw the release of multiple beloved sets, each packed with beautiful miniatures and fascinating rules. From the gorgeous Grove Guardian by Alarielle to the tall-hatted Helsmiths, Age of Sigmar players have feasted with recent reveals.

And no feast is complete without these big boys on the battlefield.

The Ogor Mawtribes Army Set has finally arrived, and it's been a long time coming. Since the end of Warhammer Fantasy, Ogres have not gotten a proper refresh in nearly two decades. Warhammer 40k 11th Edition and countless Space Marines later from Games Workshop, but not even a nibble for the starving Ogre fandom. Fortunately, this box brims with bruisers to sate every player's appetite.

The set includes the following models:

1x Tyrant

2x Maulbeast Cavalry

3x Ironguts

10x Gluttons

Players also get their first taste of Ogre rules in the modern day with Battletome: Ogre Mawtribes. One look at the Ogor models, and I can already tell these are going to sell out so fast. I've always felt the Age of Sigmar team knocks it out of the park with every model release, but the Ogors do feel truly special. Among the Age of Sigmar armies, the Ogors are the only faction guaranteed to be composed of 99% absolute units.

Of course, fans already knew the Ogor Mawtribes were coming thanks to the Big Summer Preview. But it's only fitting that Ogors are greedy for more, because Games Workshop just teased more drops on Monday. One of the reveals hints at a "big bruiser on an even bigger steed". It's a testament to how excited folks are for more Ogor reveals after so many new models.

You can check out close-up pics of the new models and more over at the Warhammer Community website.

Excited about the new Ogor army too? Feast with us over at the Wargamer Discord!