GW hints a new Ogor Mawtribes army will be revealed on Friday at the Big Summer Warhammer Preview show

Games Workshop has announced the Big Summer Warhammer Preview show, a video showcase of upcoming releases that will take place on YouTube and the Warhammer Twitch channel on Friday 26 at 11am PDT / 2pm EDT / 7pm BST. The teaser trailer for the show is packed with unsubtle hints about what we're going to see - and while I'd normally claim to use my expertise as a Warhammer nerd to decode what they mean, a lot of these are really pretty easy.

When Eddie Eccles says he's excited for a "new Age of Sigmar army", his cohost Adam Troke calls him "greedy", to which Eccles responds that he's "always hungry for more". There are actually two AoS armies renowned for having strange appetites, but as the Flesheater Courts already have a battletome this edition, this weird word choice has to point at the Ogor Mawtribes. About time too - they're long overdue a range refresh.

Sticking with the fantasy theme, Warhammer: the Old World is getting something "massive" with "two heads". There are a few dual-headed monsters in Warhammer lore, including the Imperial Griffon and Curs'd Ettin, but I'm going to put my money on a new Chaos Dragon. The Chaos Lord on a two-headed Chaos Dragon is an iconic, frankly terrifying centerpiece to an army, but the last model was released in 1996 - and there has been some very chaotic, draconic stuff in the Rumour Engine of late.

Moving to the far future, the video mentions a "new Necromunda box". And although there's no more detail than that, the fact it's called a "box" and not a "gang" suggests we're looking at a big boxed set like 2024's Hive Secundus, or at least a big bundle of terrain.

Troke mentions a new Kill Team set and uses the odd description that it's "off the scale". Discounting the possibility that the next set will take place on a giant set of weighing scales (it's 40k, that kind of thing probably does exist), I wonder if we're going to get a team of Sslyth snake people for the Drukhari, or perhaps Alpha Legion operatives for the Chaos Space Marines?

We'll also see "the rest of the models for that Horus Heresy thing" - but which Horus Heresy thing? The logos for both the main Horus Heresy wargame and the small-scale Legions Imperialis appear in the infographic advertising the preview. If I had to bet on it, I'd put my money on new 28mm scale Custodes - Jetbikes, Terminators, maybe a plastic Telemon heavy dreadnought. Tiny Custodes for Legions Imperialis also seem likely - the other armies are all pretty darn complete, barring a few units for each army like Arquitor Bombards for the Space Marines, or Hermes light sentinels for the Solar Auxilia.

Wrapping things up, the teaser hints at a Star Player model returning for Blood Bowl, and - inevitably - some Warhammer 40k. Specifically, we'll learn about the first Warhammer 40k codex release, and "all the new terrain". Nice.

What are you most excited to see? What do you think is waiting in the wings? I'd love to hear your thoughts - before and after the preview - in the Wargamer Discord community.