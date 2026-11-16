On Monday, Games Workshop revealed a new narrative campaign supplement for Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Path to Glory: The Grymmpeaks, focused on the battle to reclaim a lost dwarven stronghold. While the story in the book focuses on the battle between the Duardin of the Khazalite Holds and their corrupted cousins among the Helsmiths of Hashut, the missions and new systems in the campaign can be used by any Age of Sigmar army.

The narrative for the new campaign follows a Khazalite Thrynn and their forces as they attempt to retake the abandoned mountain stronghold Karak Vanggaz. Vanggaz isn't mentioned in the recent Khazalite Holds battle tome, so we don't yet know what exactly befell it during the Age of Chaos, apparently that the Helsmiths of Hashut were instrumental in its downfall - and they're back to fight for the treasures lost in the ruins.

Path to Glory is Age of Sigmar's narrative campaign system: the troops in your army can gain experience, suffer casualties, and progress along Paths that grant them new abilities. According to the Warhammer Community article announcing the new supplement, it adds bespoke Paths that are suited to the dungeon delving narrative, for example the Path of the Armourer which allows "your Heroes to harness the power of Chamonite to forge inviolable armour for them and their allies."

All of the battles from this campaign are going to take place underground, and apparently there are "new rules for fighting in the lightless depths… including opportunities to breach pillars and walls so your force can forge a clear path forward", plus rules for "myriad underground hazards". I wonder how hard GW will lean into this: the short sightlines and narrow corridors of an underground complex really change the tempo of a wargame, but missions that require very specific sets of terrain aren't as accessible to all players.

GW has announced a special 'Warlord Edition' of the book. This will come with "extra tools to help forge your Path to Glory campaign, including a deck of reference cards for traits, artifacts and hazards and a Chamonite Ore Point dial, helping you track gathered resources". Sounds useful but not essential. There's no word yet on a release date or a price - expect around $60 / £40 if it's in line with last year's Blighted Wilds.

If you've built up a heavily customized warband during a Path to Glory campaign, we'd love for you to show them off in the Wargamer Discord Community's Share Your Army channel!